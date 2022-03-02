How to watch the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships?

The 2022 NAIA women’s and men’s Indoor Track and Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D., and you can watch live streaming coverage from March 3-5.

How to watch and follow the NAIA Indoor Championships?

2022 Schedule | Results | 2022 Live Results | Watch Live Video Stream ($)

Indiana Tech, which captured its second team title in three years last season, will be aiming to continue its dominance on the men’s side where it has won six titles in eight years. The top-ranked Warriors own 14 national top-10 marks heading into the indoor championships, with nine of those marks ranked in the top-10 of their respective events.

Indiana Tech will look to score big points in the sprints, including the 60m and the 60m hurdles, where it has a number of athletes ranked among the top-5 performers.

Heading into the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships this week, Oklahoma City is ranked No. 2, followed at No. 3 by Grand View (Iowa), No. 4 Friends (Kan.), and No. 5 Marian (Ind.).

Meanwhile, Indiana Tech will also start as the No. 1 squad on the women’s side. The Warriors easily won their second title in program history last season, and they come into the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships as the leading contenders to repeat again.

The sprints are always one of the strong areas for Indiana Tech, which qualified five athletes for the 60m and several others in the 200m, 400m, and 600m, but the defending champion is also set to score important points in some of the longer distances and the jumps.

Grand View (Iowa) and Marian (Ind.) both qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 21. on the women’s side, Indiana Tech qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 30, with Hastings (Neb.) following with 20 student-athletes.

DAY 1 Live Streaming Coverage

NAIA INDOOR FIELD – THROWS Audio commentary will not be available for this broadcast. 11:50AM CST WATCH NAIA INDOOR TRACK – TRACK EVENTS 11:50AM CST WATCH NAIA INDOOR FIELD – POLE VAULT & HIGH JUMP Audio commentary will not be available for this broadcast. 11:50AM CST WATCH NAIA INDOOR FIELD – LONG & TRIPLE JUMPS Audio commentary will not be available for this broadcast. 11:50AM CST WATCH

DAY 2 Live Streaming Coverage

NAIA INDOOR FIELD – HIGH JUMP & POLE VAULT Audio commentary will not be available for this broadcast. 9:50AM CST WATCH NAIA INDOOR FIELD – LONG & TRIPLE JUMPS Audio commentary will not be available for this broadcast. 9:50AM CST WATCH NAIA INDOOR TRACK – TRACK EVENTS 9:50AM CST WATCH NAIA INDOOR FIELD – THROWS Audio commentary will not be available for this broadcast. 9:50AM CST WATCH

DAY 3 Live Streaming Coverage

