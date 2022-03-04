Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon will start as the women’s and men’s respective defending champions, but this year should be tight.

Published

watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3
Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships

The 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will be hosted by the University of Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, from March 11-12 and you can watch live television and online streaming of the meeting.

According to several track and field experts, the battle for the respective team titles this year will be very close with several of the leading candidates expressing themselves at the recently concluded conference championships at the end of last month. The entrants will consist of 650 participants on both the men’s and women’s side, with the athletes participating in 17 events.

You can watch the live streaming coverage on ESPN3. Anyone with a TV subscription that includes the streaming service, will be able to follow the meeting from their account. Fans may also have access online at WatchESPN, as long as they subscribe to a high-speed internet service provider that includes this package.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ESPN3 live streaming coverage of the 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 11, and pick back up the following day at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 12. For those who are unable to watch the meeting live, a re-broadcast of the two-day championship will be condensed into a couple of hours on Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU and starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Arkansas enters as the defending women’s champion after winning a second straight title in 2021. However, this year should be a tight encounter between the Razorbacks, Florida, Texas, and LSU. In the last 10 seasons, three different teams have won the women’s team title with Georgia and Oregon (6) joining Arkansas (3) on that list.

In the meantime, Oregon will head to the Birmingham CrossPlex as the defending NCAA Indoor Championships men’s title holder after winning its fifth team title in 2021. This year’s meeting should be a special one with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 North Carolina A&T, and No. 4 Texas the leading contenders for the team crown this term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Those looking to secure tickets early can log on to ncaa.com to make their purchase.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement