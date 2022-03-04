How to watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships?

The 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will be hosted by the University of Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, from March 11-12 and you can watch live television and online streaming of the meeting.

According to several track and field experts, the battle for the respective team titles this year will be very close with several of the leading candidates expressing themselves at the recently concluded conference championships at the end of last month. The entrants will consist of 650 participants on both the men’s and women’s side, with the athletes participating in 17 events.

You can watch the live streaming coverage on ESPN3. Anyone with a TV subscription that includes the streaming service, will be able to follow the meeting from their account. Fans may also have access online at WatchESPN, as long as they subscribe to a high-speed internet service provider that includes this package.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ESPN3 live streaming coverage of the 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 11, and pick back up the following day at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 12. For those who are unable to watch the meeting live, a re-broadcast of the two-day championship will be condensed into a couple of hours on Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU and starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Arkansas enters as the defending women’s champion after winning a second straight title in 2021. However, this year should be a tight encounter between the Razorbacks, Florida, Texas, and LSU. In the last 10 seasons, three different teams have won the women’s team title with Georgia and Oregon (6) joining Arkansas (3) on that list.

In the meantime, Oregon will head to the Birmingham CrossPlex as the defending NCAA Indoor Championships men’s title holder after winning its fifth team title in 2021. This year’s meeting should be a special one with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 North Carolina A&T, and No. 4 Texas the leading contenders for the team crown this term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Those looking to secure tickets early can log on to ncaa.com to make their purchase.