How to watch the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals for free!?

You can watch the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals free of charge on NikeIndoorNationals.com. The meeting will be streamed live from Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, New York City, Friday through Sunday, March 11-13 and those who are unable to watch the video coverage can follow live results online, using the links below. Read more: How to watch the New Balance nationals indoor championships 2022

How you can watch the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals

The Nike Indoor Nationals will join a large list of track and field meets taking place this weekend, but the three-day event is expected to hold its own. Making it even more special is the fact that you can watch the live broadcast free of charge, which means no sign-up process is required. Event Links: Entries | Schedule | Results | Meet Information | NSAF | Watch Live Stream

However, all on-demand competition videos will require RunnerSpace +PLUS so please sign-up here for your account to access some of the best coverage from meetings around the country. Live coverage will begin on Friday at 10:00 am ET, while you can enjoy the action on Saturday (12) from 9:00 am ET, and on Sunday’s (13) third and final day from 8:00 am ET.

The live stream will be focused on running events, while field events will be recorded to be made available for on-demand viewing on AthleticLIVE and NikeIndoorNationals.com throughout the weekend.

Who to watch at the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals?

The Nike Indoor Nationals 2022 championship meet will feature some of the best high school track and field student-athletes as they go head-to-head in search of bragging rights and national honors. Don’t miss the chance to see some of the future athletes showcasing their talents!

Among the top names to look out for this weekend is all-rounder Will Sumner, who will attempt a 200 and 400 double, as he continues to show his versatility across events from 200m to 800m.

Also on the list athletes to watch is Addison Wiley, who is entered in both the 800m and mile this week. The Huntington North senior signed to compete for the University of Colorado Buffaloes next season.

Meanwhile, headlining the 200m field is Jordan Anthony, who will be aiming to improve on the 21.06 seconds big-time personal best time he posted in Chicago, last month, which is listed at No. 5 among the top juniors indoors on the world toplist this year. He’s also entered in the boys’ 60m where his PB is 6.70 seconds.

Fans are delighted to be back in the stands this year to watch the Nike Indoor Nationals, which is making a return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organisers to cancel the meet since the 2020 campaign.