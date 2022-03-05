How to watch the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships?

The 2022 Polish Indoor Championships will take place this weekend, on Saturday (5) and Sunday (6) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting, which takes place inside the indoor track and field arena in Torun. Live results and update are here

This year’s championships will serve as the qualifying meeting to select Poland’s national senior team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

How to watch and follow the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships?

Watch live streaming Day 1 (9:00 am ET)

Leading the list of featured athletes slated to compete this weekend is the 2022 current standout sprinter Ewa Swoboda, who will contest the women’s 60m as she seeks to book a ticket to Belgrade22.

Swoboda enters the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships as the national record holder in the event after flashing to a blistering world-leading time of 7.00 seconds at the Orlen Cup in Lodz on Feb. 11. Read more: [Video] Swoboda smashes Polish record with WL time; Jacobs wins at Orlen Cup 2022

The 24-year-old has been in immaculate form thus far in the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour series meetings and she will be hoping to extend it to another couple of weeks as she looks to win her first World Indoor 60m title.

However, the 2019 European 60m champion must first navigate through her national championships, and although she is expected to cruise to victory this weekend, the likes of Pia Skrzyszowska, Marika Popowicz-Drapała and Nikola Horowska will all fancy their chances of getting a surprise win over the world-leader if she slips up.

Swoboda, who also has world top list times such as 7.03 secs, 7.04 secs, and 7.06 secs, is coming off a confidence-boosting victory over Jamaica’s Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in Torun, last month. Read more: Results from the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup; Swoboda beats Thompson-Herah

In that race, her Polish teammate Skrzyszowska was third in a personal best of 7.14 secs, and she has been showing her quality thus far in 2022.

Olympic Games mixed relays gold medalist Justyna Święty-Ersetic will also be in action this weekend and she will seek her 13th overall national title when she takes part in the women’s 400m.

National record holder Anna Kiełbasińska, as well as Natalia Kaczmarek, who was a member of the mixed relay gold medal team and women’s 4x400m relay silver medal squad are also in the women’s 400m at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships. Both runners have gone faster than Święty-Ersetic so far this year.