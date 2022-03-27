Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Rome Marathon?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Rome Marathon on Sunday (27) on FloTrack with the race starting at 2:30 a.m. ET for the viewers in the USA.

2022_rome-marathon
The Rome Marathon will see another large group participating

The 2022 Rome Marathon will take place in Italy on Sunday (27) and viewers in the United States can watch the live streaming coverage on FloTrack.

The 27th edition of the marathon will begin at 8:30 a.m. / 2:30 a.m. ET and you can also follow the live results and updates here: Live results and for the searching runner.

This year, the race will also be streamed live on MediaSet Play Clanal 20 International, but you might need to use a VPN or sign up for an account if you trying to watch the online broadcast outside of Italy on Sunday.

According to the race official website, more than 10,000 participants have signed up for the event, which is huge, considering that the last edition was staged about six months ago, last September.

All participants will receive a free souvenir T-shirt in technical running fabric, which will be signed by the technical partner Joma.

