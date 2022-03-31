Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Stanford Invitational? Day 1 schedule

Several top distance programs will be in action at the 2022 Stanford Invitational on April 1-2, with live streaming coverage available to watch on FloTrack.

Published

Watch Stanford Invitational 2022 live streaming

The 2022 Stanford Invitational will take place on Friday, 1 April and Saturday, 2 April and live streaming coverage will be available to watch with a FloTrack premium account. Don’t miss out! You can grab a FloTrack account by clicking here

Where to watch and follow the 2022 Stanford Invitational live?

Watch Live Video Stream | Live Stats and Results | Final Entries

Several leading schools in the nation, especially the top distance programs, will travel to the Cobb Track and Angell Field in Palo Alto, California, for the meeting, which will see some of the top distance runners going head-to-head for the first time in the early outdoor season.

Below is the order of events for Friday’s first day of competition and we will post the schedule for Saturday with our second update on the page.

What are the teams competing at the 2022 Stanford Invitational?

Among the list of schools slated to join the Cardinal in the competition this weekend are: Portland, Syracuse, California, Nevada, Boise State, Iowa, San Francisco, Michigan, BYU, New Mexico, Utah, Arkansas, UCLA, Washington State, USC, Colorado, Colorado State, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, and Northern Arizona University.

The meeting is also open to several professional athletes who will be using the event as part of their preparations for the upcoming championships part of the season, which includes the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, in July.

The 2022 Stanford Invitational Schedule – Day 1

FRIDAY || FIELD EVENTS

TimeEventNotes
9:00 AMMen’s Javelin Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
10:00 AMMen’s Hammer Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
11:00 AMWomen’s Shot Put Invitational (Ring 1)1 Flight (9 to Final)
11:00 AMWomen’s Shot Put Collegiate (Ring 2)1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
11:00 AMWomen’s Javelin Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
11:00 AMWomen’s Pole Vault Collegiate1 Flight
11:30 AMMen’s Long Jump Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
11:30 AMWomen’s Long Jump Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
1:00 PMMen’s High Jump2 Flights (High Pit/Low Pit) * In Necessary
1:30 PMMen’s Javelin Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
2:30 PMWomen’s Pole Vault Invite1 Flight
2:45 PMMen’s Long Jump Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
2:45 PMWomen’s Long Jump Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
3:00 PMWomen’s Hammer Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
3:30 PMWomen’s High Jump2 Flights (High Pit/Low Pit) * If Necessary
4:00 PMMen’s Discus Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
5:30 PMBoys’ Pole Vault1 Flight
5:30 PMGirls’ Long Jump1 Flight (9 to Final)
5:30 PMBoys’ Long Jump1 Flight (9 to Final)
6:15 PMMen’s Discus Collegiate1 Flight (9 to Final)


FRIDAY || TRACK EVENTS

TimeEventsSection/Advancement Procedure
11:30 AMMen’s 5000m#4
11:48 AMWomen’s 5000m#4
12:15 PMWomen’s 100mH Prelims4-5 Heats (9 to Final – Winner + Times )
12:38 PMMen’s 110mH Prelims4-5 Heats (9 to Final – Winner + Times )
12:54 PMWomen’s 100m Prelims4-5 Heats (9 to Final – Winner + Times )
1:11 PMMen’s 100m Prelims4-5 Heats (9 to Final – Winner + Times )
1:30 PMWomen’s 1500m#6
1:37 PMWomen’s 1500m#5
1:44 PMWomen’s 1500m#4
1:51 PMMen’s 1500m#6
1:56 PMMen’s 1500m#5
2:01 PMMen’s 1500m#4
2:09 PMWomen’s 100HFinal (9 Qualifiers)
2:16 PMMen’s 110mHFinal (9 Qualifiers)
2:22 PMWomen’s 100mFinal (9 Qualifiers)
2:25 PMMen’s 100mFinal (9 Qualifiers)
2:29 PMGirls’ 3200m1 Heat
2:43 PMBoys’ 3200m1 Heat
2:58 PMGirls’ 400mH2 Heats
3:06 PMWomen’s 400mH4-5 Heats
3:27 PMBoys’ 400mH2 Heats
3:35 PMMen’s 400mH4-5 Heats
3:52 PMGirls’ Distance Medley Relay1 Heat
4:08 PMBoys’ Distance Medley Relay1 Heat
4:23 PMWomen’s 400m4-5 Heats
4:43 PMMen’s 400m4-5 Heats
5:06 PMWomen’s 3000m Steeple#3
5:21 PMWomen’s 3000m Steeple#2
5:36 PMWomen’s 3000m Steeple Invitational#1
5:54 PMMen’s 3000m Steeple#3
6:08 PMMen’s 3000m Steeple#2
6:21 PMMen’s 3000m Steeple Invitational#1
6:34 PMWomen’s 1500m#3
6:41 PMWomen’s 1500m#2
6:48 PMWomen’s 1500m Invitational#1
6:55 PMMen’s 1500m#3
7:01 PMMen’s 1500m#2
7:07 PMMen’s 1500m Invitational#1
7:16 PMWomen’s 5000m#3
7:36 PMWomen’s 5000m#2
7:56 PMMen’s 5000m#3
8:14 PMMen’s 5000m#2
8:32 PMWomen’s 5000m Invitational#1
8:51 PMMen’s 5000m Invitational#1
9:07 PMWomen’s 10000m Invitational#1
9:45 PMMen’s 10000m Invitational#1
10:17 PMWomen’s 10000m#2
10:55 PMMen’s 10000m#2

