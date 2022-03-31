How to watch the 2022 Stanford Invitational? Day 1 schedule

The 2022 Stanford Invitational will take place on Friday, 1 April and Saturday, 2 April and live streaming coverage will be available to watch with a FloTrack premium account. Don’t miss out! You can grab a FloTrack account by clicking here

Where to watch and follow the 2022 Stanford Invitational live?

Live Stats and Results | Final Entries

Several leading schools in the nation, especially the top distance programs, will travel to the Cobb Track and Angell Field in Palo Alto, California, for the meeting, which will see some of the top distance runners going head-to-head for the first time in the early outdoor season.

Below is the order of events for Friday’s first day of competition and we will post the schedule for Saturday with our second update on the page.

What are the teams competing at the 2022 Stanford Invitational?

Among the list of schools slated to join the Cardinal in the competition this weekend are: Portland, Syracuse, California, Nevada, Boise State, Iowa, San Francisco, Michigan, BYU, New Mexico, Utah, Arkansas, UCLA, Washington State, USC, Colorado, Colorado State, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, and Northern Arizona University.

The meeting is also open to several professional athletes who will be using the event as part of their preparations for the upcoming championships part of the season, which includes the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, in July.

The 2022 Stanford Invitational Schedule – Day 1

FRIDAY || FIELD EVENTS

Time Event Notes 9:00 AM Men’s Javelin Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 10:00 AM Men’s Hammer Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 11:00 AM Women’s Shot Put Invitational (Ring 1) 1 Flight (9 to Final) 11:00 AM Women’s Shot Put Collegiate (Ring 2) 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 11:00 AM Women’s Javelin Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 11:00 AM Women’s Pole Vault Collegiate 1 Flight 11:30 AM Men’s Long Jump Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 11:30 AM Women’s Long Jump Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Men’s High Jump 2 Flights (High Pit/Low Pit) * In Necessary 1:30 PM Men’s Javelin Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 2:30 PM Women’s Pole Vault Invite 1 Flight 2:45 PM Men’s Long Jump Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 2:45 PM Women’s Long Jump Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 3:00 PM Women’s Hammer Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 3:30 PM Women’s High Jump 2 Flights (High Pit/Low Pit) * If Necessary 4:00 PM Men’s Discus Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 5:30 PM Boys’ Pole Vault 1 Flight 5:30 PM Girls’ Long Jump 1 Flight (9 to Final) 5:30 PM Boys’ Long Jump 1 Flight (9 to Final) 6:15 PM Men’s Discus Collegiate 1 Flight (9 to Final)



FRIDAY || TRACK EVENTS