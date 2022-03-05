How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

The 2022 Tokyo Marathon will take place on Sunday (6) and you can watch live television and live streaming coverage of the race from the comfort of your homes. The road running event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series and live results and updates will also be available.

What time does the 2022 Tokyo Marathon starts in the USA?

For viewers in the United States, the 2022 Tokyo Marathon will start at 7:05 pm ET, while the local start time in Tokyo is scheduled at 9:05 am / (12:05 GMT). Flotrack via its FloSports app, will provide LIVE webcast of the race for the U.S. and Canada observers. Read more: 2022 Aramco Houston half marathon leading results; records for Chepngeno, Hall

Among the leading broadcasting and live streaming platforms are Eurosport and the Eurosport Player in Europe, and Great Sports Media in China. ESPN International, ESPN Play and Star+ – will provided coverage to a number of territories, except for viewers in Japan who can watch the race live on TBS (Japan). Canal + will cater to the viewers in Africa. CANAL+ and CANAL+ in Ethiopia are the places to visit for that continents’ coverage.

Who are the favorites to win the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will look to open his 2022 campaign in a winning note when he lines up in the men’s race at the 2022 Tokyo Marathon. The two-time Olympic marathon champion last raced in the 26.2 mile event in Sapporo, where he won the Tokyo Games gold medal and the experienced Kenyan runner will start as the man to beat on Sunday.

At the same time, though, the field also includes some top quality runners, including Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew who has a PB of 2:02:55, Amos Kipruto (Kenya, 2:03:30), Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia, 2:03:39), Jonathan Korir (Kenya, 2:04:32), and Kengo Suzuki (Japan, 2:04:56).

Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, will hope to bounce back from her fourth-place finish in London, last October, when she lines up in the women’s race.

Peres Jepchirchir, the woman who defeated Kosgei to the Olympic title in Sapporo, last summer, returns to the road almost three months after claiming the New York marathon, and the 28-year-old will be trying to extend her marathon win streak to five races on Sunday.

Among the others looking to challenge the world record holder on Sunday is Kenya’s breakout star Angela Tanui, who won three marathon and a half marathon races last year, which include setting a PB of 2:17:57 in Amsterdam on 17 Oct.

Sara Hall, who set an American half marathon record in Houston in January, will be aiming for a fast time as she looks to challenge the US marathon record.