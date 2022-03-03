How to watch the 2022 USATF 15 km Championships?

The 2022 USATF 15 km Championships will be streaming live from Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, March 5 and you can watch the action on USATF.TV. The championships, which will feature a number of American top distant runners, will begin at 7:45 a.m. ET so you can expect some lively battles. Watch Live Here

The live USATF.TV webcast will be available to all viewers with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, but you can can click the Sign up link to grab your RunnerSpace +PLUS account at an affordable price. In addition, on-demand videos will be available after the race and you can also view them by clicking here. For all thos who are unable to watch the action, please follow all the live results and other updates by clicking here.

Galen Rupp and Emily Sisson lead USATF 15 km Championships lineups

The weekend’s USATF 15 km Championships will be the second stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit. Read more: Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Leading the entries for the meeting are Olympians Galen Rupp and Emily Sisson who are both excited about returning to road-running this weekend to take on some of the nation’s top distance runners.

Rupp, who finished eighth in the marathon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, last summer, will be racing for the first time in 2022 after closing out his 2021 campaign with a runner-up placing at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2:06:35, last October.

The 35-year-old will be making his debut over the 15 km distance and could potentially challenge the American Record of 42:22, which was set in 1995 by Todd Williams.

Among the other leading contenders on the men’s side are Leonard Korir, Hillary Bor, and Jacob Riley, who are all ready to challenge for the title, while the defending champion Clayton Young is also entered in the field.

Meanwhile, Emily Sisson, the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m finalist, makes a return to defend the title she won last year. In her lone competitive outing over the 15 km distance, Sisson clocked 48:09 to win last year. The 30-year-old could now target the American 15 km record of 47:00, set by Shalane Flanagan in 2014.

Emily Durgin, who was third in 2021 in 49:29, and Emily Infeld, a second-place finisher in 2017 behind Jordan Hasay, are among the list of leading challengers.