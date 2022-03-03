Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest NEWS

How to watch the 2022 USATF 15 km Championships?

Galen Rupp and Emily Sisson will target the 2022 USATF 15 km Championships in Florida on Saturday (5) and you can watch the action on USATF.TV. Both runners will undoubtedly have them thoughts channel in on lowering the American records at this year’s meet.

Published

Galen-Rupp-at-the-Volkswagen-Prague-Marathon
Galen Rupp at the Volkswagen Prague Marathon 2018. Nadezda Murmakova / Alamy Stock Photo

The 2022 USATF 15 km Championships will be streaming live from Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, March 5 and you can watch the action on USATF.TV. The championships, which will feature a number of American top distant runners, will begin at 7:45 a.m. ET so you can expect some lively battles. Watch Live Here

The live USATF.TV webcast will be available to all viewers with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, but you can can click the Sign up link to grab your RunnerSpace +PLUS account at an affordable price. In addition, on-demand videos will be available after the race and you can also view them by clicking here. For all thos who are unable to watch the action, please follow all the live results and other updates by clicking here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Galen Rupp and Emily Sisson lead USATF 15 km Championships lineups

The weekend’s USATF 15 km Championships will be the second stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit. Read more: Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Leading the entries for the meeting are Olympians Galen Rupp and Emily Sisson who are both excited about returning to road-running this weekend to take on some of the nation’s top distance runners.

Rupp, who finished eighth in the marathon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, last summer, will be racing for the first time in 2022 after closing out his 2021 campaign with a runner-up placing at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2:06:35, last October.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 35-year-old will be making his debut over the 15 km distance and could potentially challenge the American Record of 42:22, which was set in 1995 by Todd Williams.

Among the other leading contenders on the men’s side are Leonard Korir, Hillary Bor, and Jacob Riley, who are all ready to challenge for the title, while the defending champion Clayton Young is also entered in the field.

Meanwhile, Emily Sisson, the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m finalist, makes a return to defend the title she won last year. In her lone competitive outing over the 15 km distance, Sisson clocked 48:09 to win last year. The 30-year-old could now target the American 15 km record of 47:00, set by Shalane Flanagan in 2014.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Emily Durgin, who was third in 2021 in 49:29, and Emily Infeld, a second-place finisher in 2017 behind Jordan Hasay, are among the list of leading challengers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
How-to-watch-the-ACC-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships How-to-watch-the-ACC-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Watch the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships on ACC Network Extra from Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). Virginia Tech and Florida State...

February 21, 2022
Advertisement