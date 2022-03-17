How to watch the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Championships?

NEW YORK, NY – The country’s top age group competitors will flock to The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center this weekend, March 18th-20th, for the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Championships. This three-day celebration of track & field features 18 events divided into 16 age groups of five-year increments. For the first time, all athletes ages 25 and over are eligible for the Masters competition. Also please read: How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

Where to watch the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Championships?

Click HERE for full meet information about the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Championships. Streaming will be available on the USATF.TV platform, accessible HERE.

“The inspiring stories and performances of our USATF Masters athletes resonate with audiences of all ages,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel. “New York and The Armory is the perfect setting for this truly inclusive celebration of athletic performances at every age, and we look forward to seeing fans and competitors at what we’re sure will be an incredible event.”

“Usually, The Armory is teeming with young track & field athletes, sometimes as young as 5 years old – the future of track & field,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Jonathan Schindel.

“But this weekend The Armory is proud to partner with USATF and host athletes up to, and over, 95 years old. These extraordinary Masters athletes will inspire all of us with their determination and discipline, and remind us all that running, jumping and throwing can be lifelong pursuits.”

Nearly 1,000 athletes are scheduled to compete this weekend. Here are a few exceptional names to keep an eye on:

74-year-old sprinter Charles Allie, who holds 16 Masters world records, makes his return to the track after being treated for prostate cancer. One of the greatest Masters athletes of all time, Allie will race the 60m and 200m.

who holds 16 Masters world records, makes his return to the track after being treated for prostate cancer. One of the greatest Masters athletes of all time, Allie will race the 60m and 200m. Throws legend Neni Lewis will step into the ring for the shot put, weight throw, and superweight throw. Now 61, Lewis has overcome an incredible number of injuries throughout her career, and she holds 11 Masters world records.

will step into the ring for the shot put, weight throw, and superweight throw. Now 61, Lewis has overcome an incredible number of injuries throughout her career, and she holds 11 Masters world records. Kathy Martin of Long Island will triple up in the 800m, Mile, and 3000m. Martin holds seven age group world records from 800m to 5000m, and having just turned 70, she will get the chance to add several more.

For more information on all Armory Track events go to www.armorytrack.com and www.armory.nyc.

Track & field is a lifelong sport, and there is no better showcase than at the USATF Masters Championships. No matter one’s age, there is always the opportunity to run faster, jump higher and throw further.

Track & field is a lifelong sport, and there is no better showcase than at the USATF Masters Championships. No matter one's age, there is always the opportunity to run faster, jump higher and throw further.

