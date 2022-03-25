How to watch the 82nd NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational?

The 82nd NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational will get underway Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at Austin Field at Chandler High and you can watch live streaming coverage with a RunnerSpace.com premium account.
Viewer with a RunnerSpace.com premium account will be able to just log into their respective account to follow the live streaming broadcast from Chandler, Arizona, while those without an account can Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.
With an active account, you can also watch all the on-demand coverage from the event, as well as other videos inside the library here.
Live streaming will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. MST / 12:00 pm ET, with the coverage set to start at 9:20 a.m. MST / 12:20 pm ET on Saturday. For heat sheets click here | Saturday Heat Sheets | Friday Heat Sheets | Live Results Here
Below is the complete schedule for days at the 82nd NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational
Time Event # Event Gender
9:00 AM 19 3200 Heat I, II Girls
20 3200 Heat I & II & III Boys
3 100M Hurdles Girls
4 110M Hurdles Boys
11:00 AM 1 3200M Relay Girls
2 3200M Relay Boys
5 100M Dash Girls
6 100M Dash Boys
12:15 PM 7 1600M Girls
8 1600M Boys
9 400M Relay Girls
10 400M Relay Boys
11 400M Dash Girls
12 400M Dash Boys
2:30 PM 13 300M Low Hurdles Girls
14 300M Int Hurdles Boys
3:30 PM 15 800M Run Girls
16 800M Run Boys
17 200M Dash Girls
18 200M Dash Boys
5:15 PM 19 3200M Run Heat 3 Girls
20 3200M Run Heat 4 Boys
5:50 PM 21 1600M Relay Girls
22 1600M Relay Boys
TIME SCHEDULE OPEN INVITATIONAL
RELAY SESSION
MARCH 25, 2022
Time Event # Event Gender Heats
7:00 PM 65 4×800 Boys 1 Limited to 24 Teams
64 4×800 Girls 1 Limited to 24 Teams
7:35 PM 61 4×200 Boys 3 Limited to 24 Teams
60 4×200 Girls 3 Limited to 24 Teams
8:05 PM 63 Distance Medley Relay Boys 1 Limited to 30 Teams
62 Distance Medley Relay Girls 1 Limited to 30 Teams
SCHEDULE SEEDED INVITATIONAL
SATURDAY
MARCH 26, 2022
8:15 AM Coaches Meeting, North Campus Cafeteria. This building is located east of the track.
Time Event # Gender
9:20 AM 101 4×800 Relay Girls
102 4×800 Relay Boys
10:00 AM 103 100M Hurdles Girls
104 110M Hurdles Boys
105 100M Dash Girls
106 100M Dash Boys
10:55 AM 108 1600M 2 Heats Girls
109 1600M 2 Heats Boys
110 400M Relay Girls
111 400M Relay Boys
12:00 PM 112 400M Dash Girls
113 400M Dash Boys
114 300M Low Hurdles Girls
115 300M Int. Hurdles Boys
1:00 PM 116 800M Run 2 Heats Girls
117 800M Run 2 Heats Boys
1:30 PM 118 200M Dash Girls
119 200M Dash Boys
120 3200M Run 1 Heat Girls
121 3200M Run 1 Hear Boys
2:45 PM 122 1600M Relay Girls
123 1600M Relay Boys
FIELD EVENTS (four jumps/throws) Discus is now located in practice field
Time Event # Event Gender
8:30 AM 130 & 131 Triple Jump Girls/Boys
133 Discus Boys
9:00 AM 136 Shot Put Girls
125 High Jump Boys
127 Pole Vault Boys
10:45 AM 132 Discus Girls
11:15 AM 126 Pole Vault Girls
137 Shot Put Boys
124 High Jump Girls
129 & 128 Long Jump Boys/Girls
12:00 PM Javelin (contested on practice field 3-throws)
135 Javelin Boys
134 Javelin Girls
Starting Heights: **Subject to Change
High Jump: 5′ 7″ Boys 4′ 8″ Girls
Pole Vault 10′ 9″ Boys 7′ 6″ Girls
TIME SCHEDULE ELITE INVITATIONAL
SATURDAY
MARCH 26, 2020
Three Heats of Sprints. Heats are seeded by time. Fastest eight in heat three. Top 24 to 32 entries
Time Event # Event Gender
4:30** PM 201 100M Hurdles Girls
202 110M Hurdles Boys
5:00 PM 203 100M Dash Girls
204 100M Dash Boys
401 1600 M Middle School Girls
402 1600 M Middle School Boys
5:20 PM 205&207 1600M/Sally Meyerhoff mile Girls
206&208 1600M/Mile 2 heats Boys
5:50 PM 209 400M Relay Girls
210 400M Relay Boys
6:15 PM 211 400M Dash Girls
212 400M Dash Boys
6:50 PM 213 300M Low Hurdles Girls
214 300M Int Hurdles Boys
7:25 PM 215 800M Run Girls
216 800M Run Boys
7:45 PM 217 200M Dash Girls
218 200M Dash Boys
8:10 PM 219 3200M Run 1 Heat Girls
220 3200M Run 1Heat Boys
8:45 PM 221 1600M Relay Girls
222 1600M Relay Boys
FIELD EVENTS (Nine to All Finals) Throws and Horizontal jumps 2 flights
3:00 PM 133 Discus Boys
3:30 PM 229 Triple Jump Boys
230 Triple Jump Girls
233 Shot Put Girls
223 High Jump Girls
226 Pole Vault Boys
5:00 PM 231 Discus Girls
6:15 PM 225 Pole Vault Girls
224 High Jump Boys
234 Shot Put Boys
228 Long Jump Boys
227 Long Jump Girls
Starting Heights: **Subject to Change
High Jump: 5′ 9″ Boys 4′ 9″ Girls Pole Vault: 12’ 0” Boys 9’ 6” Girls
(first increase 3” to 6’ & 5’ then 2”