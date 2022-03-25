How to watch the 82nd NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational?

The 82nd NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational will get underway Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at Austin Field at Chandler High and you can watch live streaming coverage with a RunnerSpace.com premium account.

Live streaming will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. MST / 12:00 pm ET, with the coverage set to start at 9:20 a.m. MST / 12:20 pm ET on Saturday. For heat sheets click here | Saturday Heat Sheets | Friday Heat Sheets | Live Results Here

Below is the complete schedule for days at the 82nd NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational

Time Event # Event Gender

9:00 AM 19 3200 Heat I, II Girls

20 3200 Heat I & II & III Boys

3 100M Hurdles Girls

4 110M Hurdles Boys

11:00 AM 1 3200M Relay Girls

2 3200M Relay Boys

5 100M Dash Girls

6 100M Dash Boys

12:15 PM 7 1600M Girls

8 1600M Boys

9 400M Relay Girls

10 400M Relay Boys

11 400M Dash Girls

12 400M Dash Boys

2:30 PM 13 300M Low Hurdles Girls

14 300M Int Hurdles Boys

3:30 PM 15 800M Run Girls

16 800M Run Boys

17 200M Dash Girls

18 200M Dash Boys

5:15 PM 19 3200M Run Heat 3 Girls

20 3200M Run Heat 4 Boys

5:50 PM 21 1600M Relay Girls

22 1600M Relay Boys

TIME SCHEDULE OPEN INVITATIONAL

RELAY SESSION

MARCH 25, 2022

Time Event # Event Gender Heats

7:00 PM 65 4×800 Boys 1 Limited to 24 Teams

64 4×800 Girls 1 Limited to 24 Teams

7:35 PM 61 4×200 Boys 3 Limited to 24 Teams

60 4×200 Girls 3 Limited to 24 Teams

8:05 PM 63 Distance Medley Relay Boys 1 Limited to 30 Teams

62 Distance Medley Relay Girls 1 Limited to 30 Teams

SCHEDULE SEEDED INVITATIONAL

SATURDAY

MARCH 26, 2022

8:15 AM Coaches Meeting, North Campus Cafeteria. This building is located east of the track.

Time Event # Gender

9:20 AM 101 4×800 Relay Girls

102 4×800 Relay Boys

10:00 AM 103 100M Hurdles Girls

104 110M Hurdles Boys

105 100M Dash Girls

106 100M Dash Boys

10:55 AM 108 1600M 2 Heats Girls

109 1600M 2 Heats Boys

110 400M Relay Girls

111 400M Relay Boys

12:00 PM 112 400M Dash Girls

113 400M Dash Boys

114 300M Low Hurdles Girls

115 300M Int. Hurdles Boys

1:00 PM 116 800M Run 2 Heats Girls

117 800M Run 2 Heats Boys

1:30 PM 118 200M Dash Girls

119 200M Dash Boys

120 3200M Run 1 Heat Girls

121 3200M Run 1 Hear Boys

2:45 PM 122 1600M Relay Girls

123 1600M Relay Boys

FIELD EVENTS (four jumps/throws) Discus is now located in practice field

Time Event # Event Gender

8:30 AM 130 & 131 Triple Jump Girls/Boys

133 Discus Boys

9:00 AM 136 Shot Put Girls

125 High Jump Boys

127 Pole Vault Boys

10:45 AM 132 Discus Girls

11:15 AM 126 Pole Vault Girls

137 Shot Put Boys

124 High Jump Girls

129 & 128 Long Jump Boys/Girls

12:00 PM Javelin (contested on practice field 3-throws)

135 Javelin Boys

134 Javelin Girls

Starting Heights: **Subject to Change

High Jump: 5′ 7″ Boys 4′ 8″ Girls

Pole Vault 10′ 9″ Boys 7′ 6″ Girls

TIME SCHEDULE ELITE INVITATIONAL

SATURDAY

MARCH 26, 2020

Three Heats of Sprints. Heats are seeded by time. Fastest eight in heat three. Top 24 to 32 entries

Time Event # Event Gender

4:30** PM 201 100M Hurdles Girls

202 110M Hurdles Boys

5:00 PM 203 100M Dash Girls

204 100M Dash Boys

401 1600 M Middle School Girls

402 1600 M Middle School Boys

5:20 PM 205&207 1600M/Sally Meyerhoff mile Girls

206&208 1600M/Mile 2 heats Boys

5:50 PM 209 400M Relay Girls

210 400M Relay Boys

6:15 PM 211 400M Dash Girls

212 400M Dash Boys

6:50 PM 213 300M Low Hurdles Girls

214 300M Int Hurdles Boys

7:25 PM 215 800M Run Girls

216 800M Run Boys

7:45 PM 217 200M Dash Girls

218 200M Dash Boys

8:10 PM 219 3200M Run 1 Heat Girls

220 3200M Run 1Heat Boys

8:45 PM 221 1600M Relay Girls

222 1600M Relay Boys

FIELD EVENTS (Nine to All Finals) Throws and Horizontal jumps 2 flights

.

3:00 PM 133 Discus Boys

3:30 PM 229 Triple Jump Boys

230 Triple Jump Girls

233 Shot Put Girls

223 High Jump Girls

226 Pole Vault Boys

5:00 PM 231 Discus Girls

6:15 PM 225 Pole Vault Girls

224 High Jump Boys

234 Shot Put Boys

228 Long Jump Boys

227 Long Jump Girls

Starting Heights: **Subject to Change

High Jump: 5′ 9″ Boys 4′ 9″ Girls Pole Vault: 12’ 0” Boys 9’ 6” Girls

(first increase 3” to 6’ & 5’ then 2”