You can watch the live streaming coverage of the European Throwing Cup 2022 on RunJumpThrow.com via RunnerSpace.com this weekend. The high-powered outdoor meeting will take place in Leiria, Portugal on 12-13 March and the live and exclusive broadcast will be available to the USA and Canadian RunnerSpace +PLUS subscribers. All other viewers can live stream the action on RunJumpThrow.com. Read Also here: How to watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships?

How to watch the European Throwing Cup 2022? Where to follow live results?

The live online broadcast is scheduled to begin on Saturday morning 12 March, at 9:30 am local time, which is 4:30 am ET. The live stream on Sunday will also start at the same. The all-action broadcast will provide viewers with a main live stream feed in addition to an individual streaming feed for each event. Click Here To Watch Live Streaming | LIVE STREAMS | HIGHLIGHTS | START LISTS | TIMETABLE | RESULTS

The European Throwing Cup 2022 competition will be hosted at both the Municipal Stadium of Leiria and The National Throwing Centre, as some of the best European throwers visit Portugal to take part in the hammer, discus, javelin and shot put disciplines.

Among the highlighted teams set to compete at the event this weekend is Ukraine, which will send six athletes to join the entry lists. Their participation has been made possible by European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov, along with the assistance of several other supporting factors.

“Both European Athletics and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are very pleased to be able to welcome a Ukrainian team to Leiria after their participation looked in jeopardy following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month,” the European-athletics.com website stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as expected, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete at the European Throwing Cup 2022, following sanctions imposed on their respective federations by the European Athletics Council last week in light of the invasion.