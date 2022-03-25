Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational?

Watch live streaming coverage of the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday (26). Live streaming is on ACCNX.

Published

watch-live-track-and-field-Bob-Pollock-Invitational
Watch the LIVE track and field coverage

Miami (FL) will host its second outdoor meeting of the season this weekend when the it entertains a number of schools for the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday (26).

The meeting, which will take place at the Cobb Stadium, will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and live streaming coverage will be on the ACCNX. To enjoy the live stream, please the the link here TO WATCH ONCE THE EVENT STARTS. LIVE RESULTS | HEAT SHEETS are also available for fans to keep track of the invitational.

Field event competitions will get the meeting underway on Saturday with the first track event slated to go off at 2:05 pm with the women’s 4x100m relays followed by the men’s race.

The event will close out at 5:05 pm with the men’s 4x400m relay

HURRICANE COLLEGIATE INVITATIONAL
March 26th, 2022 University of Miami – Coral Gables, FL
FINAL as of March 25, 2022

FIELD EVENTS

10:30 AM JAVELIN – MEN/WOMEN
12:00 PM SHOT PUT – WOMEN, LONG JUMP – MEN
LONG JUMP – WOMEN
12:45 PM HAMMER – MEN/WOMEN
1:00 PM POLE VAULT – MEN/WOMEN
2:00 PM SHOT PUT – MEN TRIPLE JUMP – MEN
TRIPLE JUMP – WOMEN

3:30 PM HIGH JUMP – MEN/WOMEN 3:30 PM 800m RUN- WOMEN
***to follow hammer DISCUS – MEN/WOMEN 3:35 PM 800m RUN- MEN

RUNNING EVENTS

2:05 PM 4 x 100m RELAY-WOMEN
2:10 PM 4 x 100m RELAY- MEN
2:13 PM 1,500m RUN- WOMEN
2:20 PM 1,500m RUN- MEN
2:30 PM 100m HURDLES- WOMEN
2:40 PM 110m HURDLES- MEN
2:50 PM 400m DASH- WOMEN
3:05 PM 400m DASH- MEN
3:15 PM 100m DASH- WOMEN
3:25 PM 100m DASH- MEN
3:45 PM 400m HURDLES- WOMEN
3:50 PM 400m HURDLES-MEN
4:00 PM 200m DASH- WOMEN
4:10 PM 200m DASH- MEN
4:20 PM 3,000m RUN- WOMEN
4:40 PM 3,000m RUN- MEN
4:55 PM 4 x 400m RELAY-WOMEN
5:05 PM 4 x 400m RELAY- MEN

In this article:, ,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022