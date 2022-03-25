How to watch the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational?

Miami (FL) will host its second outdoor meeting of the season this weekend when the it entertains a number of schools for the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday (26).

The meeting, which will take place at the Cobb Stadium, will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and live streaming coverage will be on the ACCNX.

Field event competitions will get the meeting underway on Saturday with the first track event slated to go off at 2:05 pm with the women’s 4x100m relays followed by the men’s race.

The event will close out at 5:05 pm with the men’s 4x400m relay

HURRICANE COLLEGIATE INVITATIONAL

March 26th, 2022 University of Miami – Coral Gables, FL

FINAL as of March 25, 2022

FIELD EVENTS

10:30 AM JAVELIN – MEN/WOMEN

12:00 PM SHOT PUT – WOMEN, LONG JUMP – MEN

LONG JUMP – WOMEN

12:45 PM HAMMER – MEN/WOMEN

1:00 PM POLE VAULT – MEN/WOMEN

2:00 PM SHOT PUT – MEN TRIPLE JUMP – MEN

TRIPLE JUMP – WOMEN

3:30 PM HIGH JUMP – MEN/WOMEN 3:30 PM 800m RUN- WOMEN

***to follow hammer DISCUS – MEN/WOMEN 3:35 PM 800m RUN- MEN

RUNNING EVENTS

2:05 PM 4 x 100m RELAY-WOMEN

2:10 PM 4 x 100m RELAY- MEN

2:13 PM 1,500m RUN- WOMEN

2:20 PM 1,500m RUN- MEN

2:30 PM 100m HURDLES- WOMEN

2:40 PM 110m HURDLES- MEN

2:50 PM 400m DASH- WOMEN

3:05 PM 400m DASH- MEN

3:15 PM 100m DASH- WOMEN

3:25 PM 100m DASH- MEN

3:45 PM 400m HURDLES- WOMEN

3:50 PM 400m HURDLES-MEN

4:00 PM 200m DASH- WOMEN

4:10 PM 200m DASH- MEN

4:20 PM 3,000m RUN- WOMEN

4:40 PM 3,000m RUN- MEN

4:55 PM 4 x 400m RELAY-WOMEN

5:05 PM 4 x 400m RELAY- MEN