How to watch the Los Angeles Marathon 2022?

The Los Angeles Marathon 2022 will take place on Sunday (20) and you can watch live streaming coverage on the several different platforms online.

READ MORE: How to watch World Indoor Championships 2022 final day?

Watch the live streaming broadcast on KTLA.com (international) and the KTLA 5 YouTube Channel which is here or below this link. Follow the coverage also with KTLA+ which can be viewed on KTLA+ app on Apple iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV (US Only).

Live race results will be available here | FinisherPix event photos: here | Finisher Certificate | Finisher Certificate:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 37th staging of the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will start at Dodger Stadium with the running course taking the participants along the road and finishing on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Coverage will be on Sunday will begin at 6:30am PT / 9:30 am ET with the Wheelchair race, while at 6:35 am PT / 9:35 am ET, the Handcycle event will go off.

The elite women’s race will get underway at at 9:45 am ET, followed by men’s at 9:55 am ET.

Los Angeles Marathon 2022 – Runner Tracking

Active Experience App: For all things runner tracking, GPS tracking, and course info, download the Active Experience App.

Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS at Dodger Stadium

Sunday, March 20* Schedule:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Times below are local time: Time zone in Los Angeles, CA

3:00 am Dodger Stadium Parking & Security Checkpoints Open

4:00 am Gear Check Opens

4:45am: Start Line Hospitality Open

5:00am: Seeded Corrals Open

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6:30am: START: Wheelchair / AWD

6:45am START: Elite Women

6:55am: START: Elite Men and Full Field

8:15am: START: Charity Challenge 13.1

9:00am – 3:00pm: Finish Festival at Century Park

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

*All times subject to change for 2022

For more track and field coverage, news and results, please continue to visit our website and homepage. For the latest results links please visit here