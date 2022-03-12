Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022

You can watch the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022 on Sunday (13) – Saturday night (12) in the USA at 7:00 pm (ET) – on Youtube with Ruth Chepngetich and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter among the favorites.

Published

Ruth-Chepngetich-during-an-interview
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya during an interview

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022, which is part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series on Sunday (13). The event will be live streamed on Youtube Saturday night at 7:10 pm (Eastern Standard time) so make sure to set your alarm. Read more: Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei


Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For the local viewers, the race starts at 9:10 am local time on Sunday, and will also be streamed live to 33 countries and regions. The following are the countries and territories with access to the free broadcast: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the USA.

Who to watch out for at Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022?

World marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich and Tokyo Marathon winner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter are set to renew their rivalry on Sunday at the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022.

Chepngetich, the world marathon champion in 2019, bounced back from her disappointments last summer in Tokyo after she failed to finish the Olympic marathon — with victory in the Chicago Marathon two months later in 2:22:31.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 27-year-old is targeting a new personal best in Japan on Sunday.

“I chose to run the Nagoya Women’s Marathon because Japan is a nice place and the environment is good,” said Chepngetich on the World Athletics website. “And, as women, we have to encourage ourselves and do better. I’m looking forward to a nice race and I’d like to set a PB.”

Salpeter, who won the Tokyo Marathon title in 2020 and set a personal best of 2:17:45, also had a disappointing showing at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Sapporo, last year before the Israeli national record holder bounced back two months later to collect a solid fifth-place finish in London in 2:18:54.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m happy to be here,” Salpeter said. “It’s my first time and I hope to do my best on Sunday. My training has been good. I was in Kenya for eight weeks, so I’m ready for Sunday. I’m trusting my training.”

Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022 Elite Field

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:17:45
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR) 2:17:45
Yuka Ando (JPN) 2:21:36
Reia Iwade (JPN) 2:23:52
Sinead Diver (AUS) 2:24:11
Rie Kawauchi (JPN) 2:25:35
Hanae Tanaka (JPN) 2:26:19
Mirai Waku (JPN) 2:26:30
Ayano Ikemitsu (JPN) 2:26:07
Ai Hosoda (JPN) 2:26:34
Chiharu Ikeda (JPN) 2:27:39
Eloise Wellings (AUS) 2:29:19

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement