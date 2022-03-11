How to watch the NCAA DII Indoor Championships 2022?

PITTSBURG — The 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships 2022 begins on Friday (11) at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the Pittsburg State University campus and will run through Saturday (12). You can watch all the live streaming action online as well as follow the latest live results, and updated team scores.

Where to watch the NCAA DII Indoor Championships 2022?

The championship which is co-hosted by Pittsburg State University and Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be streamed live on the NCAA Website, while the complete list of qualifiers is available here. Follow all the latest results here. Read Also here: Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Friday’s competition gets underway at 10 am CT / 11:00 am ET with the start of the men’s heptathlon action. The final scheduled event Friday is the women’s distance medley relay set for 7 p.m. On Saturday, the competition starts with the women’s pentathlon at 10 a.m. and the championships culminate later that evening with the women’s 4x400m relay slated as the last event at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the national championships are $20 for an adult two-day pass or $15 for an adult single-day pass. Student-child (3-17) and college student (with College ID) single-day passes are $10. Children two & under are free.



This will be the fourth time in the last seven years that the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships have been held at the Robert W. Plaster Center (2016, 2018, 2019). Read more: Will Matthew Boling win four events at NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Ashland is returning this year as the defending NCAA Division II Indoor Men’s Track and Field National Champion after a very impressive outing in 2021. The Eagles scored 70 points last year to get the better of national runner-up Grand Valley State, which tallied 53 points. West Texas A&M (39), Lee (34), and Pittsburg State (30) rounded out the top five men’s squads a year ago.



Pittsburg State is the No. 1 ranked men’s team in the USTFCCCA national poll entering the national championships. Grand Valley State is ranked second, followed by West Texas A&M, Colorado Mines, and Central Missouri.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Grand Valley State, meanwhile, is looking to defend the team title on the women’s side. The Lakers captured the NCAA Division II Indoor Women’s Track and Field National team title in 2021 by scoring 93 points. Minnesota State (40), West Texas A&M (37), Central Missouri (36.5), and Saginaw Valley State (35) rounded out the top five women’s squads. Pitt State tied for 10th place with 19 points.

The women’s top-five ranked teams entering the national championships are: Minnesota State, Grand Valley State, Adams State, Azusa Pacific, and West Texas A&M.