How to watch the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship 2022?

You can watch the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship 2022 live online and follow all the results and team scores. Day 1 order of events listed below.

Published

NCAA-diii-indoor-championships-live-stream
Follow the NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 2022

It’s national championships weekend and some of the top Division III athletes in the country will make their way to Winston-Salem, NC to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. This year’s championships will be held from Friday to Saturday 11-12 March at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, withwith Visit Winston-Salem and Guilford College serving as hosts. 

 The NCAA will be providing an official live stream of the meet throughout the weekend here WATC H LIVE, while live results will be provided by Delta Timing and available here. | Men’s Accepted Entries | Women’s Accepted Entries | Heat Sheets | LIVE RESULTS | NCAA.org Champs Info

Williams College returns as the last champion on the women’s after a two-year halt on the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships. Both the 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more: How to watch the NCAA DII Indoor Championships 2022?

Williams will send 10 women to represent the the team and the Ephs are one of the teams to watch this weekend. Despite the small number of athletes, the team spirit will remain high throughout weekend as they seek to defend the team crown.

North Central (Ill.), meanwhile will return as the men’s champion from 2019.

Friday Running Events Schedule

Men Heptathlon 60 Dash – 11:00 AM
Women Indoor Pentathlon 60 Hurdles – 11:30 AM
Women 1 Mile Run – Prelims – 1:00 PM
Men 1 Mile Run – Prelims – 1:20 PM
Women 60 Hurdles – Prelims – 1:40 PM
Men 60 Hurdles – Prelims – 1:55 PM
Women 400 Dash – Prelims – 2:10 PM
Men 400 Dash – Prelims – 2:30 PM
Women 60 Dash – Prelims – 2:50 PM
Men 60 Dash – Prelims – 3:05 PM
Women 800 – Prelims – 3:20 PM
Men 800 – Prelims – 3:35 PM
Women 200 Dash – Prelims – 3:50 PM
Men 200 Dash – Prelims – 4:05 PM
Women Indoor Pentathlon 800 – 4:20 PM
Women 5000 – 4:35 PM
Men 5000 – 4:55 PM
Women 4×400 – Prelims – 5:15 PM
Men 4×400 – Prelims – 5:35 PM
Women Distance Medley – 5:55 PM
Men Distance Medley – 6:10 PM

Friday Field Events

Men Pole Vault – 11:00 AM
Men Heptathlon Long Jump – 11:45 AM
Women Indoor Pentathlon High Jump – 12:15 PM
Women Long Jump – 12:50 PM
Men Heptathlon Shot Put – 1:55 PM
Women Indoor Pentathlon Shot Put – 1:55 PM
Women Indoor Pentathlon Long Jump – 3:20 PM
Men Heptathlon High Jump – 3:20 PM
Women Pole Vault – 3:30 PM
Men Long Jump – 5:00 PM
Men Weight Throw – 5:45 PM

