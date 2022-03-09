How-to-watch-the-New-Balance-nationals-indoor-championships-2022

NEW YORK, NY – After a two-year hiatus, the New Balance Nationals Indoor (NBNI) championship meet will return to The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center this weekend, Friday to Sunday, March 11-13, and you can watch the live streaming coverage on NBNationals.com. Live results and other updates from the three-day meeting will also be available for those who are on the go and are unable to watch the stream live.

The 2022 New Balance Nationals Indoor championship three-day track extravaganza will crown national champions across 68 Championship events, 51 Rising Stars events, and 14 Freshman events. NBNI continues the tradition of high school championship racing at The Armory, which dates back to 1999.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change.)

Date Start Time Friday 3/11 9:30am ET Saturday 3/12 8:30am ET Sunday 3/13 8:00am ET

Event Links: Entries | Schedule | Live Results | Results | All on demand competition videos will require RunnerSpace +PLUS. Sign-up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

Who are the stars to watch at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship?

NBNI will feature the very best junior runners, jumpers, and throwers in the entire nation. Here is just a small selection of the talent who will be on display all weekend:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Colin Sahlman (Newbury Park AC, CA) became just the fourth high schooler to break four minutes in the mile indoors earlier this season, and he will now step down to the 800m distance at NBNI. He will also lead his record-setting teammates in the 4 x 1 mile relay, as they look to become the first team to run under 17 minutes.



(Newbury Park AC, CA) became just the fourth high schooler to break four minutes in the mile indoors earlier this season, and he will now step down to the 800m distance at NBNI. He will also lead his record-setting teammates in the 4 x 1 mile relay, as they look to become the first team to run under 17 minutes. Roisin Willis (Stevens Point Area RC, WI) is already the national record holder in the 800m with her 2:00.06 clocking, as she looks to become the first girl to break two minutes indoors. She will face a strong challenge from her main rival Sophia Gorriaran (Quakers TC, RI).



(Stevens Point Area RC, WI) is already the national record holder in the 800m with her 2:00.06 clocking, as she looks to become the first girl to break two minutes indoors. She will face a strong challenge from her main rival (Quakers TC, RI). Shawnti Jackson (RunU Xpress, NC) became the national record holder in the 60m with her 7.18 at the Millrose Games. This weekend, she will look to secure a double championship, lining up for both the 60m and the 200m.



(RunU Xpress, NC) became the national record holder in the 60m with her 7.18 at the Millrose Games. This weekend, she will look to secure a double championship, lining up for both the 60m and the 200m. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Woonsocket TC, RI) is the national leader in both the shot put and the weight throw. He will contest both throwing events at NBNI as he continues climbing the all-time lists.



(Woonsocket TC, RI) is the national leader in both the shot put and the weight throw. He will contest both throwing events at NBNI as he continues climbing the all-time lists. Gregory Foster (Lumberton, NJ) is US #1 in the long jump, and will enter NBNI as the favorite. An amazingly versatile athlete, Foster also ranks in the top ten nationally in the triple jump and sprint hurdles, and he will have a busy weekend as he hopes to earn triple All-American status.

New Balance and The Armory have collaborated to create an unforgettable championship experience like no other.

The Armory Cube will be the centerpiece of the stadium experience, providing more real-time data to athletes and fans than ever before. Pyrotechnic sparklers, an in-house DJ, photo booths, and digital tattoos are some of the other features for attendees to look forward to. NBNI also boasts an unbeatable swag collection, built around the iconic NBNI Backpack, the ultimate signifier of talent in the high school track and field community.

Three Team New Balance professional athletes will also be in attendance to mingle with athletes and spectators: steeplechase world champion and Olympic medalist Emma Coburn, 2021’s Fastest Man in the World Trayvon Bromell, and 1500m Olympian Cory McGee.

Story written by Owen Mittenthal

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The full schedule and entries for NBNI are available HERE. Reserved seating information can be found HERE. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream will be broadcast HERE.

For more information on all Armory Track events go to www.armorytrack.com and www.armory.nyc.

Follow The Armory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @armorynyc.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Armory Foundation

The Armory Foundation is a New York City non-profit institution, with the mission of “Keeping Kids on Track.” Each season The Armory – the proud home of the Millrose Games – hosts more than 100 track & field meets and welcomes more than 220,000 visits. Among its many youth sports and educational programs, including the acclaimed Armory College Prep program, The Armory runs the leading collegiate indoor track meets with the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge and the HBCU Showcase, and hosts the largest high school indoor track meets with the U. S. Air Force Hispanic Games, The New Balance Games, New Balance Nationals Indoor, the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational and Marine Corps Holiday Classic.

New York Road Runners is a proud sponsor of all athletic events at The Armory. The Armory runs the Columbia Indoor Marathon Team Relay presented by New York Road Runners, which is the world’s largest indoor marathon relay. The Armory is also the home to the National Track & Field Hall of Fame and dozens of very large education-focused events. For more: Please visit Armory.NYC and ArmoryTrack.com.