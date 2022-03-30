The Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 will begin on Thursday, 31 March, and run through Saturday, 2 April and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on SEC Network +. Live results and updates will also be able from the three-day event in Gainesville.

How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

The event will return to its full competition schedule this year and will do so for the first time since the 2019 campaign, following the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: Miller-Uibo, Camacho-Quinn, van Niekerk, Lyles all set for Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Action from the Percy Beard Track inside James G. Pressly Stadium will get going on Thursday night with a loaded high school schedule, along with the collegiate men’s javelin and men’s hammer throw competitions.

Live streaming coverage will start on Friday at 5:00 pm ET with SEC Network + via WatchESPN providing the exclusive broadcast for online and television subscription viewing.

Before the broadcasting portion of the meet gets underway, though, athletes will begin competing in the high school section on Friday morning at 9:00 am with the girls’ and boys’ triple jump.

College athletes will join the day’s schedule at 11:30 am, starting with the women’s Discus Open, followed by the Hammer Throw, at 12:00 pm, and then the women’s and men’s long jump invite contests.

The first action on the track will be the girls’ 4x100m relay at 3:00 pm before the women’s and men’s 1500m events get going at 5:00 pm and 5:25 pm, respectively.

Also on the list of events scheduled to take place on Friday are the women’s and men’s 200m college 200m, as well as the Olympic Development 200m races for men and women, in addition to the women’s and 400m hurdles.

The 5000m runs will close out the second-day schedule with the women’s and men’s races at 9:20 pm and 9:45 pm.

Live streaming coverage of the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 on Saturday will start in the afternoon at 1:30 pm with the women’s 4x100m relays, followed by the men’s race at 1:45 pm.

Several highlighted events are slated for the final day of competition, including the 100m, 400m, 100m hurdles, and 110m hurdles, as well as a number of Olympic Development events.

The final two events on Saturday’s third day are the women’s 4x400m relay at 5:40 pm and the men’s category, at 6:10 pm.