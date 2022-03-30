Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the Florida Relays 2022 on SEC Network +. Live streaming starts on Friday (1) and Saturday (2), although the meet begins on Thursday (31).

Published

Pepsi-Florida-Relays-2022-Live-Streaming
How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 Live Streaming

The Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 will begin on Thursday, 31 March, and run through Saturday, 2 April and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on SEC Network +. Live results and updates will also be able from the three-day event in Gainesville.

How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

The event will return to its full competition schedule this year and will do so for the first time since the 2019 campaign, following the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: Miller-Uibo, Camacho-Quinn, van Niekerk, Lyles all set for Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Action from the Percy Beard Track inside James G. Pressly Stadium will get going on Thursday night with a loaded high school schedule, along with the collegiate men’s javelin and men’s hammer throw competitions.

Live streaming coverage will start on Friday at 5:00 pm ET with SEC Network + via WatchESPN providing the exclusive broadcast for online and television subscription viewing.

Before the broadcasting portion of the meet gets underway, though, athletes will begin competing in the high school section on Friday morning at 9:00 am with the girls’ and boys’ triple jump.

College athletes will join the day’s schedule at 11:30 am, starting with the women’s Discus Open, followed by the Hammer Throw, at 12:00 pm, and then the women’s and men’s long jump invite contests.

The first action on the track will be the girls’ 4x100m relay at 3:00 pm before the women’s and men’s 1500m events get going at 5:00 pm and 5:25 pm, respectively.

Also on the list of events scheduled to take place on Friday are the women’s and men’s 200m college 200m, as well as the Olympic Development 200m races for men and women, in addition to the women’s and 400m hurdles.

The 5000m runs will close out the second-day schedule with the women’s and men’s races at 9:20 pm and 9:45 pm.

Live streaming coverage of the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 on Saturday will start in the afternoon at 1:30 pm with the women’s 4x100m relays, followed by the men’s race at 1:45 pm.

Several highlighted events are slated for the final day of competition, including the 100m, 400m, 100m hurdles, and 110m hurdles, as well as a number of Olympic Development events.

The final two events on Saturday’s third day are the women’s 4x400m relay at 5:40 pm and the men’s category, at 6:10 pm.

In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement