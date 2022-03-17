How to watch the USATF Youth Indoor Championships 2022?

The USATF Youth Indoor Championships 2022 will take place at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, New York from Friday through Sunday, March 18-20 and you can watch all the live online streaming coverage from the comfortable of your homes. The championships is open to paid fans, but they, along with not competing athletes, are required to wear their mask “at all times.”

Live streaming will be available on the USATF.TV broadcast platform and will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. In case you don’t already have one, please click to sign up here for a RunnerSpace +PLUS account at an affordable price. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Live results can be found electronically by click here. Due to the ongoing pandemic, results will not be posted in the facility.

Fans can purchase tickets to the USATF National Youth Indoor Championships 2022 online at a discounted price if purchased prior to Friday, March 18th. Those looking to purchase, you can grab a single day ticket for $8.00 or secure all three-days with a 3-day pass at $20.00 if purchased by the deadline. Once the time has passed you will have to pay the cost of $10.00 per day.

Please note that cash will not be accepted for meet-day ticket purchases and all tickets should be purchased online via computer or smart phone. Spectators will need to have their QR codes available either digital or printed out when arriving at the facility. Athletes with wristbands, children ages 6 or under, and senior citizens ages 62+ (with state ID) are free of charge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Awards

Top six in each individual and relay event earn medals and All-American honors. The winner of each event will also receive a trophy. Each athlete entering the meet will receive a drawstring spike bag and a reusable water bottle.