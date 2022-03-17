How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 Press Conference?

Several athletes will be speaking to media today at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 Press Conference and you can watch the live stream on YouTube. The three-day championships will take place from 18-20 March and I am expecting some exciting performances both on the track and in the field from some of the world’s top athletes.

Where to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 Press Conference?

Thursday’s (17) press conference will be live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube Channel, starting at 7:00 am ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the featured athletes slated to speak to the media on Thursday is world record pole vault holder Armand Mondo Duplantis, who will be aiming to add to his major championships medal haul at the end of the world indoors in Belgrade, Serbia, this weekend.

Duplantis, the Olympic champion in Tokyo, last summer, enters the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 as the overwhelming favorite for the men’s pole vault gold medal after previewing the venue by setting a new world record with a 6.19m clearance earlier this month. Read more about it here: Duplantis sets world pole vault record with 6.19m at Belgrade Indoor meet

On that day, 7 March, the Swede broke his own world record in an almost empty arena, but will be cheered on by many this time when he steps on the runway this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 Press Conference today will feature several other top athletes and medal hopefuls, so please don’t miss the event.

For more information on how you can stay up to date with all the latest track and field news and results, please continue to visit our homepage by clicking here. To stay updated with all the latest happenings and featured reports from Belgrade 22, head over to the World Athletics dedicated website by clicking here.

For the latest results and live result links, visit our dedicated page for this section here