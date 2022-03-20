Connect with us

How to watch World Indoor Championships 2022 final day?

Watch live streaming coverage of the day three at the world indoor championships 2022 on Sunday (20). Order of events and live results are available.

Published

USA's Grant Holloway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the 110m Hurdles

The following are the startlists, live streaming, results and how to watch the World Indoor Championships 2022 final day of competition on Sunday (20). Read more: Day 2 results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22

Where to watch World Indoor Championships 2022 Day 3?

You can watch live streaming coverage of DAY 3 on Peacock | STREAM LINK from 5:00 to 8:15 am ET with CNBC | STREAM LINK providing the television and streaming coverage of the final session from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET.

Competition today will begin at 5: 05 am ET with the men’s 60m hurdles heats where world record holder Grant Holloway will race from the fifth heat of six. Other notable starters in this event are Frenchmen Wilhem Belocian and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, as well as Jamaica’s Ronald Levy, USA’s Jarret Eaton and Britain’s Andrew Pozzi.

The morning session will also see the 4x400m relay heats taking place, with the men’s section having three heats and the women’s racing from two sections. The first heat on the men’s side will go off at 6:10 am ET and 6:45 am for the women.

There are 10 finals slated for today’s last day of competition, including seven in the last session. The men’s High Jump and women’s Triple Jump will take place at 5:45 am ET and 6:00 am ET, respectively.

Meanwhile, the first track final on Sunday’s third and final day will be the men’s 3000m and it will feature three Ethiopians, including Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega.

The afternoon session, meanwhile, will featured seven finals, including the men’s 60m hurdles and the women’s 800m race. The 4x400m relays will close out the championships, starting at 2:40 pm ET.

World Indoor Championships 2022 final day schedule

DAY 3

MORNING SESSION

LOCAL TIMESEXEVENTROUND
10:05M60 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
10:45MHigh JumpFinalStartlist
11:00WTriple JumpFinalStartlist
11:10M4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
11:45W4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
12:10M3000 MetresFinalStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION

LOCAL TIMESEXEVENTROUND
16:35MPole VaultFinalStartlist
17:05M60 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
17:37WLong JumpFinalStartlist
18:05W800 MetresFinalStartlist
18:35M1500 MetresFinalStartlist
19:25M60 Metres HurdlesFinal
19:40M4×400 Metres RelayFinal
19:55W4×400 Metres RelayFinal

