How to watch the Sound Running TEN 2022 event?

The second edition of Sound Running – “THE TEN” – will take place on Sunday (6) and for a small fee, you can watch all the live streaming coverage as some of the top middle and long-distance runners travel to San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California, to test their fitness level so far this season.

What time does THE TEN starts and how to what it live?

Live streaming coverage will be available after a purchase at the Sound Running website which will cost $5.99. Tickets to the event are also available to purchase here as fans are encouraged to come out in support of the athletes who are ready to put on a strong display. For live results and updates, click here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event will begin at 7:20pm (PST time zone) with the women’s U.S. Champs Qualifier, followed by the goodr men’s U.S. Champs Qualifier at 8:00pm, the Pacers Running men’s 1500m at 8:35pm, before the OOFOS women’s World Champs Qualifier at 8:43pm and Pre Classic men’s World Champs Qualifier at 9:18pm, close out the meeting this year. Read more: Video highlights and photos from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon

The 2022 TEN was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday (5) at JSerra Catholic High School Track but was moved back a day to Sunday by the organizers because of some weather (windy) concerns that could have potentially affected the athletes’ performances.

The inaugural TEN in 2021 was a promising event and there were lots of evidence after it produced some of the best 10,000m times in U.S. history.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who to watch out for at THE TEN 2022?

Among the highlighted races on the schedule for Sunday is the Pre-Classic men’s World Championships qualifier, which is stocked with a whole lot of talented runners. The 2021 champion from Great Britain, Marc Scott, who moved up to No. 2 on the UK all-time list when he won the race, has not been entered for this year’s event.

However, USA Olympic trials champion Woody Kincaid, who ran the No. 6 best American time last year with 27:12.78 to finish third, and fellow Olympian Grant Fisher, who had produced the No. 5 time U.S. all-time performance with 27:11.29 for second behind Scott, are back this year. The pair are ready to battle with a group that also includes the likes of Shadrack Kipchirchir, Lopez Lomong, Kirubel Erassa, Connor Mantz, Lawi Lalang, Mohammed Ahmed, Ben Blankenship, and Evan Jager.

Another fast TEN women’s race in the making?

The OOFOS women’s World Championships qualifier is also another race that is expected to produce some of the big highlights at the meet. Like the men’s race, this one is also loaded with talents, although some of the top names didn’t return.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Heading the entry list for this race is THE TEN 2021 winner Elise Cranny, who recorded the No. 3 best U.S. all-time performance to win that title last year. Karissa Schweizer, who did the No. 4 best time for the runner-up spot, will not compete on Sunday. Read more: Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Cranny is coming into this race with a lot of confidence, after setting a new indoor American 5000m record of 14:33.17 at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University, on 11 Feb, and she will be hoping to transfer that indoor form outside.

The talented field also includes the likes of Ednah Kurgat, Courtney Frerichs, Mille Paladino, Andrea Seccafein, Maggie Montoya, and Emma Bates, among others who will be hoping to push the returning champion all the way to the wire as they also seek to move up the all-time U.S. chart.