Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

‘I see you’ – Christian Coleman tells Marcell Jacobs

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman is looking forward to the clash with Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships this month. The pair are on course to collide at Belgrade 22.

Published

world-champion-christian-coleman-usa
American sprinter Christian Coleman speaks to reporters

World champion Christian Coleman admits that he’s been keeping a close eye on the performances of Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs this season and revealed that he’s looking forward to taking on the Italian champion at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia, later this month.

Coleman was speaking after capturing his third national indoor title over 60m at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships over the weekend in Spokane, Washington, where he clocked 6.45 seconds to equal the fastest time in the world this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jacobs, meanwhile, remains undefeated in 2022, having won his races in Berlin (6.51), Lodz (6.49), and Liévin (6.50), before cruising to the Italian indoor title in Ancona (6.55) over the weekend. Read more: Olympic champion Jacobs not satisfied with performance at Italian Indoor Championships

“I see him,” Coleman told reporters on Sunday when asked whether or not he’s been watching his rival’s progress in Europe this winter. “I’m a track fan so I see all the races.

The world 60m record holder added: “He looks good. I think I look good, too.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The American who is back competing after serving an 18 month ban for missing drug tests, also spoke about the highly anticipated clash with Jacobs in Belgrade, Serbia.

Coleman ready for battle with Jacobs?

Embed from Getty Images

“[I’m] super excited man. That’s what it’s about. The best of the best,” he added. “I don’t back down from any challenge or any competition. You go out there, and may the best man win.” Read more: Coleman wins USATF Indoor Championships 60m title with 6.45

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Coleman, who revealed that he’s been dealing with some niggles since winning at the Millrose Games in January, which forced him to withdraw from a couple of meetings before the U.S. Indoor Championships, was reluctant to predict the time he thought would win the men’s 60m race at the World Indoor Championships.

However, the world record holder in the event with 6.34 seconds from 2018, believes it may take “something special.”

Jacobs owns a personal best of 6.47 seconds, which he set on his way to winning the European Indoor Championships 60m title in 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m not necessarily trying to press for a time,” Coleman said. “But to come out with a victory [and] probably… something special.”

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 will be held from 18-20 March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
Advertisement