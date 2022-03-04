‘I see you’ – Christian Coleman tells Marcell Jacobs

World champion Christian Coleman admits that he’s been keeping a close eye on the performances of Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs this season and revealed that he’s looking forward to taking on the Italian champion at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia, later this month.

Coleman was speaking after capturing his third national indoor title over 60m at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships over the weekend in Spokane, Washington, where he clocked 6.45 seconds to equal the fastest time in the world this season.

Jacobs, meanwhile, remains undefeated in 2022, having won his races in Berlin (6.51), Lodz (6.49), and Liévin (6.50), before cruising to the Italian indoor title in Ancona (6.55) over the weekend. Read more: Olympic champion Jacobs not satisfied with performance at Italian Indoor Championships

“I see him,” Coleman told reporters on Sunday when asked whether or not he’s been watching his rival’s progress in Europe this winter. “I’m a track fan so I see all the races.

The world 60m record holder added: “He looks good. I think I look good, too.”

The American who is back competing after serving an 18 month ban for missing drug tests, also spoke about the highly anticipated clash with Jacobs in Belgrade, Serbia.

Coleman ready for battle with Jacobs?

“[I’m] super excited man. That’s what it’s about. The best of the best,” he added. “I don’t back down from any challenge or any competition. You go out there, and may the best man win.” Read more: Coleman wins USATF Indoor Championships 60m title with 6.45

Meanwhile, Coleman, who revealed that he’s been dealing with some niggles since winning at the Millrose Games in January, which forced him to withdraw from a couple of meetings before the U.S. Indoor Championships, was reluctant to predict the time he thought would win the men’s 60m race at the World Indoor Championships.

However, the world record holder in the event with 6.34 seconds from 2018, believes it may take “something special.”

Jacobs owns a personal best of 6.47 seconds, which he set on his way to winning the European Indoor Championships 60m title in 2021.

“I’m not necessarily trying to press for a time,” Coleman said. “But to come out with a victory [and] probably… something special.”

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 will be held from 18-20 March.