Jacobs, Coleman, Bracy headline 60m semi-final heats in Belgrade

The World Indoor Championships 2022 men’s 60m semi-final line ups see Marcell Jacobs, Christian Coleman and Marvin Bracy all separated today.

USA-Marvin-Bracy-looks-on
USA sprinter Marvin Bracy looks on after his race. Photo: Alamy Live News

As it was expected, all the major contenders were separated for the semi-final of the men’s 60m at the World Indoor Championships 2022. This means that Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, world champion Christian Coleman and his fellow USA countryman Marvin Bracy, will all start from separate heats later today. Read more: Day Two: How to watch live; World Indoor Championships 2022 order of events

Coleman vs Ogunode in semi-final one

World champion and world record holder in the discipline, Coleman, will race from the third semi-final heat where he will take on the 2014 world indoor championships bronze medalist Femi Ogunode of Qatar who impressed when running 6.52 seconds to finish second behind Bracy in the heats.

Collegiate star Rikkoi Brathwaite from the British Virgin Islands and Canada’s Bolade Ajomale, who ran a PB of 6.57 secs this morning to win his qualifying heat, will also take on Coleman in the semi-final.

European champion Jacobs, meanwhile, will start as the one to beat in the second semi-final race. The Tokyo Olympic 100m champion was very cautious getting away from the starting blocks this morning, but Italian will aim to improve on his start as he shape up for the likely clash in the final with his American rivals.

Will Bracy improve on his quick PB in the semis?

On the schedule to take on Jacob in the second semi-final is Arthur Gue Cissé from the Ivory Coast who ran 6.55 to book his place in the semis, and the improving Karl Erik Nazarov of Estonia who posted a national indoor record of 6.55 earlier this morning in that fast heat won by Bracy.

The third section is headlined by the American Bracy and everyone will have their eyes on him to see how much more will the 28-year-old improve on his active PB and near world-leading time of 6.46 seconds done in the heats.

The 2014 world indoor championships silver medalist enters the semi-final round with the quickest time and he will have the likes of Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and Great Britain’s Andrew Robertson for company.

