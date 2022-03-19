Connect with us

Jacobs pips Coleman for World Indoor Championships 60m title

Marcell Jacob beat Christian Coleman to win the 60m title at the World Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday. Both runners were timed at 6.41 secs.

Published

Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning Tokyo 2020 men's 100m
Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs becomes the world indoor champion after he chased down world champion Christian Coleman and pipped the American world record holder on the line to win the men’s 60m at the World Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday (19).

Another PB and record for Marcell Jacobs

Jacobs, the Tokyo Games 100m gold medalist last summer and 2021 European indoor champion, added a third global championship title to his name this weekend after posting a new personal best and Italian national record of 6.41 seconds to better the 6.45 effort from the semi-final. He moved up to the joint fourth-fastest time on the all-time indoor 60m list. Jacobs also replaced Briton’s Dwain Chambers (6.42) as the European record holder. Read more: Ukraine’s Mahuchikh fought in the stadium to win world indoor championships gold

Coleman, who won the world indoor title in 2018 in Birmingham, England, led for most of the race here, but the American wasn’t able to hold off the fast-finishing U.S. born Italian sprinter and had to settle for the silver, also in 6.41 secs.

USA’s world indoor silver medalist from 2014, Marvin Bracy improved his personal best again to 6.44 seconds on his way to taking the bronze medal.

The World Indoor Championships 2022 will conclude on Sunday with another strong schedule.

60 METRES MEN FINAL
RESULT
POS BIB COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK
1 284 ITA Lamont Marcell JACOBS 6.41 WL NIR
2 449 USA Christian COLEMAN 6.41 WL
3 446 USA Marvin BRACY 6.44 PB
4 195 EST Karl Erik NAZAROV 6.58
5 229 GBR Adam THOMAS 6.6
6 436 TTO Jerod ELCOCK 6.63
7 151 CAN Bolade AJOMALE 6.63
8 158 CIV Arthur CISSÉ 6.69

