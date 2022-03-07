Jamaica names team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic bronze medalists Ronald Levy and Shericka Jackson are among the athletes named to the Jamaica team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from 18-20 March 2022. Notably missing from the list is Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Thompson-Herah had a rare and brief indoor campaign where she competed at two meetings in Europe over 60m. The 29-year-old is the joint second-fastest women’s 60m runner this year and the quickest Jamaican in 2022 at 7.04 seconds, but she announced last month that her indoor season wouldn’t have extended beyond her last race in Torun, where she was edged out by Polish star and world-leader Ewa Swoboda.

This means Olympic 100m bronze medalist Jackson and fellow Olympic 4x100m gold medal winner Briana Williams will represent Jamaica in the women’s 60m. Williams is the sixth-fastest in the world this year at 7.09 seconds, while Jackson has a PB of 7.12 seconds. Read more: Teen star Hodgkinson headlines British World Athletics Indoor Championships team

Meanwhile, Olympic 110m hurdles bronze medalist Levy will be the lone competitor for Jamaica in the men’s 60m hurdles, while on the women’s side the in-form Danielle Williams is the world-leader in the women’s event and she will be hoping to leave Belgrade will the gold medal around her neck.

She will be joined by Britany Anderson, who is the fourth-fastest in the world this season over the 60m hurdles, national 800m record holder Natoya Goule, the second-fastest in the world this year in her event, as well as 2018 World Indoor Championships women’s triple jump silver medalist Kimberly Williams.

Jamaica team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships

MALE: Nigel Ellis (60m), Christopher Taylor (400m), Ronald Levy (60mH)

FEMALE: Shericka Jackson (60m), Briana Williams (60m), Roneisha McGregor (400m), Stephenie-Ann McPherson (400m), Junelle Bromfield (400m Alt), Natoya Goule (800m), Britany Anderson (60mH), Danielle Williams (60mH), Kimberly Williams (Triple Jump), Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Shot Put). 4x400m – Bromfield, McPherson, McGregor, Tiffany James, Tovea Jenkins, and Janieve Russell.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Ludlow Watts, Team Manager

Sherone Simpson, Female Team Official

Paul Francis, Head Coach

Lloyd Clarke, Coach

Mark Elliott, Coach

Lennox Graham, Coach

Dr Warren Blake, Medical Official

Dr. Marlon Reid Medical Official – Covid

Troy Evans, Massage Therapists

Collin Turner, Massage Therapists

Patrick Watson, Massage Therapists