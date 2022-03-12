Lamara Distin and Vernon Turner win NCAA Indoor national high jump titles

Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin and Vernon Turner of Oklahoma won the women’s and men’s high jump titles with record-setting clearance on Day Two at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday (12). Read more: Video highlights of the men’s 200m heats at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022

Lamara Distin takes women’s high jump title

On the women’s side, Distin sailed over 1.92m (6-3½) at the third attempt to match her personal best and Jamaican national record. The performance also tied the facility record of Chaunte Lowe from 2016 and also equaled the collegiate indoor best in 2022.

It was a massive improvement from the ninth-place finish from last year by the Texas A&M junior who was unsuccessful with her three attempts at a new personal best of 1.94m (6-4¼).

Distin finished ahead of her former Texas A&M teammate and the defending national champion Tyra Gittens, who transferred to the Texas Longhorns at the end of last season. Gittens won last year’s title for the Aggies, but she had to settle for second place this year with a season’s best clearance of 1.89m (6-2¼).

The Trinidad and Tobago record holder survived two nervous moments at 1.86m (6-1¼ ) and 1.89m (6-2¼) where she needed three tries to get over each of those heights to stay in the competition.

Rachel Glenn of South Carolina grabbed the last medal spot after she cleared 1.86m (6-1¼) to take the bronze medal with a season’s best clearance. Nyagoa Bayak of LSU also went over 1.86m to set a new PB for fourth with her Tigers teammate Abigail O’Donoghue following her in fifth with 1.83m.

Vernon Turner wins first Oklahoma high jump indoor title

Meanwhile, Vernon Turner of Oklahoma took the top spot in the men’s high jump competition after he cleared 2.32m (7-7¼) to upset his higher-ranked opponents on his way to securing the first indoor national high jump title in Sooner history.

Turner’s winning leap also set a new facility record, improving on Jamal Wilson of Georgia 2.31m from 2018.

Finishing second on Saturday was Southern Mississippi’s Corvell Todd who had with a PB clearance of 2.29m (7-6), while the bronze medal was picked up by Dontavious Hill of Auburn who went over 2.20m (7-2½).