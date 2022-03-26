Connect with us

Updated with video: Distin sets Jamaican high jump record with 1.96m at Texas Relays 2022

Lamara Distin broke the Jamaica national high jump record and set a new mark for Texas A&M with a mark of 1.96m at Texas Relays on Saturday (26). She improved the 1.93m Jamaican record by Sheree Ruff in 2010.

Published

Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022
Distin Lamara of Texas A&M at the Texas Relays 2022

Lamara Distin picked up from where she left off during the indoor season after opening her outdoor campaign with a record-setting performance when establishing a new Jamaica national record to win the women’s high jump at Texas Relays 2022 on Saturday (26).

TEXAS RELAYS 2022 WOMEN’S HIGH JUMP RESULTS

1 Lamara Distin Texas A&M 1.96m (6-5) NR
2 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.82m (5-11.5)
2 Abigail O’Donoghue LSU 1.82m (5-11.5)
2 Rylee Anderson 1.82m (5-11.5) Kansas 1.82m (5-11.5)
5 Cierra Tidwell BYU 1.72 (5-7.75)
5 Sidney Sapp Texas Tech 1.72 (5-7.75)
DNS Nissi Kabongo Stephen F. Austin
DNS Falyn Reaugh Unattached
DNS Rachel McCoy Unattached

Distin, who is coming off an almost perfect indoor season where she topped the term off with the NCAA Indoor Championships title two weeks ago, cleared 1.96m (6-5) to set another Jamaican record in 2022.

Her performance is also a new Texas A&M record, and the fifth-best mark on the collegiate all-time top list. Read more: Day 4 Texas Relays 2022 Schedule, how to watch live

Distin improved the previous Jamaican record of 1.93m by Sheree Ruff in 2010.

The Aggies junior who wrapped up the win very early after entering the contest at 1.77m, used first-time clearances to navigate over her first three heights.

Distin went over 1.77m, 1.82m, and 1.87 at the first time of asking to seal the win before taking second attempts to get over 1.90m and 1.93m, respectively.

The 22-year-old soared over the bar with her opening try at 1.96m to register the early qualification standard to the World Athletics Championships later this year in Eugene.

Distin went on to take one jump at the championship record height at 1.99m (6-6.25) but failed to clear the bar. Following the miss, she opted to call it day with two more jumps remaining.

Finishing behind Distin in the event were a pair of LSU jumpers and Rylee Anderson of Kansas. Read more: Day 3 – Raleigh Relays 2022 schedule, live results, how to watch live

Nyagoa Bayak and Abigail O’Donoghue who finished fourth and fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this month and Anderson, who was seventh in Birmingham, AL, each cleared 1.82m on Saturday.

The trio tied for second place after finishing with identical records in the competition series.

Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

