Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The top results at the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 as Kenyans Delvine Meringor and John Korir picking up the wins in the elite races on Sunday (20). Meringor won an added $10,000 bonus prize money for winning the gender challenge.

Published

Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results
The Los Angeles Marathon 2022 results

The results from the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 with Delvine Meringor and John Korir coming out on top in the elite women’s and men’s race on Sunday (20). Read more: Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

The women’s race went to Meringor, a Kenyan who competes internationally for Romania, in a time of 2:25:03, while Korir crossed the finish line in 2:09:07 to take the men’s title for the second successive race.

Meanwhile, under the race rules, elite female runners started the race about 18 minutes ahead of the men as part of the gender challenge, and because Meringor held off the challenge from Korir at the finish line, she was awarded the $10,000 bonus prize money.

In the men’s race Kenya’s Edwin Kimutai finished second in 2:10:42, while Ethiopia’s Berhanu Bekele Berga took third in 2:15:10, USA’s Tyler McCandless (2:15:18) Elisha Barno (2:16:38) of Kenya rounded out the top five.

Those who followed Meringor’s home in the women’s race were Kenya’s Antonia Kwambai (2:30:12) in second, Ethiopia’s Biruktayit Degefa (2:31:28), Martha Akeno (2:34:02) of Kenya, and USA’s Amanda Phillips (2:35:06).

MEN’S RESULTS – LOS ANGELES MARATHON 2022

PlaceNameTimePace
1JOHN KORIR
Bib 1		2:09:074:55/mi
2EDWIN KIMUTAI
Bib 3		2:10:434:59/mi
3 -1BERHANU BEKELE BERGA
Bib 21		2:15:115:09/mi
4 -1TYLER MCCANDLESS
Bib 5		2:15:185:10/mi
5 -1ELISHA BARNO
Bib 2		2:16:385:13/mi
6 -1KEVIN LEWIS
Bib 11		2:17:365:15/mi
7 -1GIZACHEW HAILU NEGASA
Bib 18		2:18:535:18/mi
8 -1FERNANDO CABADA
Bib 10		2:24:265:31/mi
9 -1CHAD BEYER
Bib 16		2:25:485:34/mi
10 -1SCOTT OLBERDING
Bib 19		2:25:565:34/mi
11 -1DOMINIC HENRIQUES
Bib 12		2:27:485:38/mi
12ADOLFO CARVALHO
Bib 204		2:28:405:40/mi
13RYO FURUKAWA
Bib 27		2:30:125:44/mi
14TAGGART VANETTEN
Bib 23		2:30:485:45/mi
15RAUL ARCOS
Bib 24		2:32:315:49/mi
16KEVIN BOHN
Bib 1066		2:35:415:56/mi
17MYLES MATSUNO
Bib 15		2:37:186:00/mi
18JESSE WILLIAMS
Bib 202		2:38:316:03/mi
19CARLOS LARIOS
Bib 200		2:38:406:03/mi
20MATTHEW SALMINEN
Bib 222		2:40:496:08/mi
21RYAN MARTIN
Bib 215		2:41:006:08/mi
22DIRIAN BONILLA
Bib 7		2:41:256:09/mi
23PHILIPP NAEGELE
Bib 1032		2:41:276:09/mi
24BENNETT SHAW
Bib 214		2:42:556:13/mi
25ANTONINO OLEFS
Bib 1308		2:47:206:23/mi

WOMEN’S RESULTS – LOS ANGELES MARATHON 2022

PlaceNameTimePace
1DELVINE MERINGOR
Bib 103		2:25:035:32/mi
2ANTONINA KWAMBAI
Bib 101		2:30:135:44/mi
3BIRUKTAYIT ESHETU DEGEFA
Bib 102		2:31:295:47/mi
4MARTHA AKENO
Bib 104		2:34:035:53/mi
5 1AMANDA PHILLIPS
Bib 110		2:35:075:55/mi
6 -1CAROLINE ROTICH
Bib 100		2:38:316:03/mi
7KALI CAVEY
Bib 0111		2:48:066:25/mi
8 -1PAULA LAMONT
Bib 303		2:55:146:41/mi
9 -1LIZ CAMY
Bib 113		2:55:346:42/mi
10CAILI COLQUITT
Bib 107		2:57:436:47/mi
11JENIFER ELLIOTT
Bib 305		2:58:396:49/mi
12REGINA LOPEZ
Bib 108		3:03:337:00/mi
13MEGAN BAILEY
Bib 302		3:08:357:12/mi
14SARAH THOMPSON
Bib 308		3:13:407:23/mi
15YARITZA GARCIA
Bib 1254		3:14:157:25/mi
16ASHLEY MCLEISH
Bib 307		3:14:207:25/mi
17JODY ZELLEN
Bib 301		3:14:517:26/mi
18LISSETE PASTOR
Bib 311		3:22:487:44/mi
19SARAH ANDREWS
Bib 312		3:23:137:45/mi
20NADIA RUIZ
Bib 306		3:27:407:55/mi
21MORGAN MALICKI
Bib 9646		3:35:538:14/mi
22SALLY BOLES
Bib 313		3:36:088:15/mi

For complete results from the meet, please click here

In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022