Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The results from the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 with Delvine Meringor and John Korir coming out on top in the elite women’s and men’s race on Sunday (20). Read more: Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei
The women’s race went to Meringor, a Kenyan who competes internationally for Romania, in a time of 2:25:03, while Korir crossed the finish line in 2:09:07 to take the men’s title for the second successive race.
Meanwhile, under the race rules, elite female runners started the race about 18 minutes ahead of the men as part of the gender challenge, and because Meringor held off the challenge from Korir at the finish line, she was awarded the $10,000 bonus prize money.
In the men’s race Kenya’s Edwin Kimutai finished second in 2:10:42, while Ethiopia’s Berhanu Bekele Berga took third in 2:15:10, USA’s Tyler McCandless (2:15:18) Elisha Barno (2:16:38) of Kenya rounded out the top five.
Those who followed Meringor’s home in the women’s race were Kenya’s Antonia Kwambai (2:30:12) in second, Ethiopia’s Biruktayit Degefa (2:31:28), Martha Akeno (2:34:02) of Kenya, and USA’s Amanda Phillips (2:35:06).
MEN’S RESULTS – LOS ANGELES MARATHON 2022
|Place
|Name
|Time
|Pace
|1
|JOHN KORIR
Bib 1
|2:09:07
|4:55/mi
|2
|EDWIN KIMUTAI
Bib 3
|2:10:43
|4:59/mi
|3 -1
|BERHANU BEKELE BERGA
Bib 21
|2:15:11
|5:09/mi
|4 -1
|TYLER MCCANDLESS
Bib 5
|2:15:18
|5:10/mi
|5 -1
|ELISHA BARNO
Bib 2
|2:16:38
|5:13/mi
|6 -1
|KEVIN LEWIS
Bib 11
|2:17:36
|5:15/mi
|7 -1
|GIZACHEW HAILU NEGASA
Bib 18
|2:18:53
|5:18/mi
|8 -1
|FERNANDO CABADA
Bib 10
|2:24:26
|5:31/mi
|9 -1
|CHAD BEYER
Bib 16
|2:25:48
|5:34/mi
|10 -1
|SCOTT OLBERDING
Bib 19
|2:25:56
|5:34/mi
|11 -1
|DOMINIC HENRIQUES
Bib 12
|2:27:48
|5:38/mi
|12
|ADOLFO CARVALHO
Bib 204
|2:28:40
|5:40/mi
|13
|RYO FURUKAWA
Bib 27
|2:30:12
|5:44/mi
|14
|TAGGART VANETTEN
Bib 23
|2:30:48
|5:45/mi
|15
|RAUL ARCOS
Bib 24
|2:32:31
|5:49/mi
|16
|KEVIN BOHN
Bib 1066
|2:35:41
|5:56/mi
|17
|MYLES MATSUNO
Bib 15
|2:37:18
|6:00/mi
|18
|JESSE WILLIAMS
Bib 202
|2:38:31
|6:03/mi
|19
|CARLOS LARIOS
Bib 200
|2:38:40
|6:03/mi
|20
|MATTHEW SALMINEN
Bib 222
|2:40:49
|6:08/mi
|21
|RYAN MARTIN
Bib 215
|2:41:00
|6:08/mi
|22
|DIRIAN BONILLA
Bib 7
|2:41:25
|6:09/mi
|23
|PHILIPP NAEGELE
Bib 1032
|2:41:27
|6:09/mi
|24
|BENNETT SHAW
Bib 214
|2:42:55
|6:13/mi
|25
|ANTONINO OLEFS
Bib 1308
|2:47:20
|6:23/mi
WOMEN’S RESULTS – LOS ANGELES MARATHON 2022
|Place
|Name
|Time
|Pace
|1
|DELVINE MERINGOR
Bib 103
|2:25:03
|5:32/mi
|2
|ANTONINA KWAMBAI
Bib 101
|2:30:13
|5:44/mi
|3
|BIRUKTAYIT ESHETU DEGEFA
Bib 102
|2:31:29
|5:47/mi
|4
|MARTHA AKENO
Bib 104
|2:34:03
|5:53/mi
|5 1
|AMANDA PHILLIPS
Bib 110
|2:35:07
|5:55/mi
|6 -1
|CAROLINE ROTICH
Bib 100
|2:38:31
|6:03/mi
|7
|KALI CAVEY
Bib 0111
|2:48:06
|6:25/mi
|8 -1
|PAULA LAMONT
Bib 303
|2:55:14
|6:41/mi
|9 -1
|LIZ CAMY
Bib 113
|2:55:34
|6:42/mi
|10
|CAILI COLQUITT
Bib 107
|2:57:43
|6:47/mi
|11
|JENIFER ELLIOTT
Bib 305
|2:58:39
|6:49/mi
|12
|REGINA LOPEZ
Bib 108
|3:03:33
|7:00/mi
|13
|MEGAN BAILEY
Bib 302
|3:08:35
|7:12/mi
|14
|SARAH THOMPSON
Bib 308
|3:13:40
|7:23/mi
|15
|YARITZA GARCIA
Bib 1254
|3:14:15
|7:25/mi
|16
|ASHLEY MCLEISH
Bib 307
|3:14:20
|7:25/mi
|17
|JODY ZELLEN
Bib 301
|3:14:51
|7:26/mi
|18
|LISSETE PASTOR
Bib 311
|3:22:48
|7:44/mi
|19
|SARAH ANDREWS
Bib 312
|3:23:13
|7:45/mi
|20
|NADIA RUIZ
Bib 306
|3:27:40
|7:55/mi
|21
|MORGAN MALICKI
Bib 9646
|3:35:53
|8:14/mi
|22
|SALLY BOLES
Bib 313
|3:36:08
|8:15/mi
For complete results from the meet, please click here