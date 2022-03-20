Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The results from the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 with Delvine Meringor and John Korir coming out on top in the elite women’s and men’s race on Sunday (20). Read more: Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

The women’s race went to Meringor, a Kenyan who competes internationally for Romania, in a time of 2:25:03, while Korir crossed the finish line in 2:09:07 to take the men’s title for the second successive race.

Meanwhile, under the race rules, elite female runners started the race about 18 minutes ahead of the men as part of the gender challenge, and because Meringor held off the challenge from Korir at the finish line, she was awarded the $10,000 bonus prize money.

In the men’s race Kenya’s Edwin Kimutai finished second in 2:10:42, while Ethiopia’s Berhanu Bekele Berga took third in 2:15:10, USA’s Tyler McCandless (2:15:18) Elisha Barno (2:16:38) of Kenya rounded out the top five.

Those who followed Meringor’s home in the women’s race were Kenya’s Antonia Kwambai (2:30:12) in second, Ethiopia’s Biruktayit Degefa (2:31:28), Martha Akeno (2:34:02) of Kenya, and USA’s Amanda Phillips (2:35:06).

MEN’S RESULTS – LOS ANGELES MARATHON 2022

Place Name Time Pace 1 JOHN KORIR

Bib 1 2:09:07 4:55/mi 2 EDWIN KIMUTAI

Bib 3 2:10:43 4:59/mi 3 -1 BERHANU BEKELE BERGA

Bib 21 2:15:11 5:09/mi 4 -1 TYLER MCCANDLESS

Bib 5 2:15:18 5:10/mi 5 -1 ELISHA BARNO

Bib 2 2:16:38 5:13/mi 6 -1 KEVIN LEWIS

Bib 11 2:17:36 5:15/mi 7 -1 GIZACHEW HAILU NEGASA

Bib 18 2:18:53 5:18/mi 8 -1 FERNANDO CABADA

Bib 10 2:24:26 5:31/mi 9 -1 CHAD BEYER

Bib 16 2:25:48 5:34/mi 10 -1 SCOTT OLBERDING

Bib 19 2:25:56 5:34/mi 11 -1 DOMINIC HENRIQUES

Bib 12 2:27:48 5:38/mi 12 ADOLFO CARVALHO

Bib 204 2:28:40 5:40/mi 13 RYO FURUKAWA

Bib 27 2:30:12 5:44/mi 14 TAGGART VANETTEN

Bib 23 2:30:48 5:45/mi 15 RAUL ARCOS

Bib 24 2:32:31 5:49/mi 16 KEVIN BOHN

Bib 1066 2:35:41 5:56/mi 17 MYLES MATSUNO

Bib 15 2:37:18 6:00/mi 18 JESSE WILLIAMS

Bib 202 2:38:31 6:03/mi 19 CARLOS LARIOS

Bib 200 2:38:40 6:03/mi 20 MATTHEW SALMINEN

Bib 222 2:40:49 6:08/mi 21 RYAN MARTIN

Bib 215 2:41:00 6:08/mi 22 DIRIAN BONILLA

Bib 7 2:41:25 6:09/mi 23 PHILIPP NAEGELE

Bib 1032 2:41:27 6:09/mi 24 BENNETT SHAW

Bib 214 2:42:55 6:13/mi 25 ANTONINO OLEFS

Bib 1308 2:47:20 6:23/mi

WOMEN’S RESULTS – LOS ANGELES MARATHON 2022

Place Name Time Pace 1 DELVINE MERINGOR

Bib 103 2:25:03 5:32/mi 2 ANTONINA KWAMBAI

Bib 101 2:30:13 5:44/mi 3 BIRUKTAYIT ESHETU DEGEFA

Bib 102 2:31:29 5:47/mi 4 MARTHA AKENO

Bib 104 2:34:03 5:53/mi 5 1 AMANDA PHILLIPS

Bib 110 2:35:07 5:55/mi 6 -1 CAROLINE ROTICH

Bib 100 2:38:31 6:03/mi 7 KALI CAVEY

Bib 0111 2:48:06 6:25/mi 8 -1 PAULA LAMONT

Bib 303 2:55:14 6:41/mi 9 -1 LIZ CAMY

Bib 113 2:55:34 6:42/mi 10 CAILI COLQUITT

Bib 107 2:57:43 6:47/mi 11 JENIFER ELLIOTT

Bib 305 2:58:39 6:49/mi 12 REGINA LOPEZ

Bib 108 3:03:33 7:00/mi 13 MEGAN BAILEY

Bib 302 3:08:35 7:12/mi 14 SARAH THOMPSON

Bib 308 3:13:40 7:23/mi 15 YARITZA GARCIA

Bib 1254 3:14:15 7:25/mi 16 ASHLEY MCLEISH

Bib 307 3:14:20 7:25/mi 17 JODY ZELLEN

Bib 301 3:14:51 7:26/mi 18 LISSETE PASTOR

Bib 311 3:22:48 7:44/mi 19 SARAH ANDREWS

Bib 312 3:23:13 7:45/mi 20 NADIA RUIZ

Bib 306 3:27:40 7:55/mi 21 MORGAN MALICKI

Bib 9646 3:35:53 8:14/mi 22 SALLY BOLES

Bib 313 3:36:08 8:15/mi

For complete results from the meet, please click here