Marcell Jacobs breaks Italian 60m record in semi-final at World Indoor Championships 

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs qualified the quickest from the semi-finals of the men’s 60 meters after he broke his own Italian record en route to winning his heat in 6.45 at the World Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday (19). Read more: Day Two: How to watch live; World Indoor Championships 2022 order of events

Embed from Getty Images

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jacobs, who is looking to add the world indoor title to the European indoor 60m and Olympic 100m crowns he won last year, didn’t run the perfect face, but ended up with a new personal best, which is an indication that the Italian could go even faster in the final.

His semi-final winning time saw him improving on his previous lifetime best and national record of 6.47, set last year to win the European title, while he moved up the ranking to match the ninth fastest on the world indoor all-time list and equal second on the European indoor all-time list.

Meanwhile, Americans Christian Coleman and Marvin Bracy also advanced to this evening’s final after winning their respective semi-final heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coleman ran 6.51 seconds to take the third semis, while Bracy also took his section with a similar time. The two will be hoping to go even faster in the medal race as they seek to prevent the European champion from capturing another global title.

Other sprinters advancing to the final were Estonia’s Karl Erik Nazarov, who’s been having a great world indoor championships so far, Canada’s Bolade Ajomale, who will look for another PB in the final, as well as Ivory Coast’s Arthur Cisse, Adam Thomas of Great Britain and Jerod Elcock of Trinidad and Tobago.