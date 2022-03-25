Connect with us

Matthew Boling runs 10.03 PB at FSU Relays 2022

Georgia star Matthew Boling clocked an impressive personal best of 10.03 seconds to win the men’s 100m at the FSU Relays 2022 on Friday (25). His PB with legal wind before Friday’s race was 10.11 seconds.

Published

Sophomore Matthew Boling winning the NCAA Indoor Championships 200m
Matthew Boling got his outdoor campaign underway with an impressive personal best of 10.03 (1.9 m/s) seconds performance to win the men’s 100 meters here at the FSU Relays 2022 at the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday (25).

The Georgia junior who returned to the track for the first time after his busy indoor campaign concluded on 12 March at the NCAA Indoor Championships, dominated the first heat of the men’s 100m as he begins his preparations for the outdoor the buy campaign.

Before Friday’s outing, Boling’s best performance with legal win (2.0 m/s or below) was 10.11 seconds, done in 2019, so is it fair to believe that the 21-year-old is already in sub-10 seconds shape this early in the season?

The sprint and jump combo star had clocked 9.97 seconds last year, but that time was well assisted by a strong positive 3.2 m/s tailwind.

His new personal best is ranked No. 2 in UGA’s history among legal wind reading times.

After failing to make the medal podium at last year’s NCAA outdoor championships, Boling will certainly be eyeing a better term in 2022, while keeping his focus on making the USA team for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer.

At the FSU Relays 2022 on Friday, Amir Willis of Florida State finished second to Boling in heat 1 and grabbed the runner-up spot overall with 10.21 secs, while another Georgia sprinter, Delano Dunkley ran 10.38 in that same heat for third place overall on the day. Read more: FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

FSU Relays 2022 Men’s 100m Results

1 Matthew Boling Georgia – 10.03 (1.9 m/s)
2 Amir Willis – Florida State – 10.21 (1.9 m/s)
3 Delano Dunkley Georgia – 10.38 (1.9 m/s)
4 Alex Collier Florida State – 10.38 (1.9 m/s)
5 Hakim Ruffin Unattached – 10.47 (1.9 m/s)
6 Kemar Hyman Unattached – 10.49 (1.9 m/s)
7 Trei Thorogood Syracuse – 10.68 (0.7 m/s)
8 Myles Epstein Dartmouth – 10.69 (1.9 m/s)
9 Darryl Gay Unattached – 10.77 (0.7 m/s)
10 Curtis Borden III Georgia – 10.81 (0.7 m/s)
11 Nils Wildberg Dartmouth – 10.89 (0.7 m/s)

