Matthew Boling to open outdoor 200m campaign at Florida Relays 2022

Standout sprinter Matthew Boling will open his outdoor 200 meters campaign at the upcoming Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 to be held from Thursday, 32 March 31 through Saturday, 2 April at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track. You can watch live streaming coverage on WatchESPN, while live results and updates are available here.

After opening his outdoor season with an impressive 10.03 seconds personal best performance at the FSU Relays 2022 in Tallahassee, last weekend, Boling will return to the Sunshine State to make his season debut in the 200m in Gainesville this week.

The Georgia junior who owns a personal best of 20.06 seconds, set in College Station, Texas, last May, has been having a productive 2022 season, despite his disappointments at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this month where he failed to win any of his three contested events.

It will be the second successive year that Boling will be opening his 200m campaign at the Pepsi Florida Relays, after clocking 20.43 seconds to finish behind Kentucky’s Lance Lang at last year’s meeting.

Lang will also be attending the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 and he will be hoping to retain his title against a strong field that not only includes Boling, but will also feature the likes of NCAA Indoor Championships 400m champion Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T.

The field will also include Favour Ashe of Tennessee, 2021 NCAA outdoor champion Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh and his Florida Gators teammate Jacory Patterson, as well as Kennedy Lightner of Kentucky, Brandon Nya of North Carolina A&T, and Brandon Smiley of Auburn.

Boling looks well set to compete in three events at the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 this weekend, with the 21-year-old down to race in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay disciplines as well.

He will join up with Curtis Borden III, Delano Dunkley, and Elija Godwin in the 4x100m and then rejoin Caleb Cavanaugh, Bryce McCray, and Godwin in the 4x400m.