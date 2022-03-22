Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Medal table standings: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

The final medal table standings from the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, from March 18-20 in Serbia. A total of 31 countries won medals, 20 of those claiming gold.

Published

World-Indoor-Championships-2022-Medal-Table
World Indoor Championships 2022 Medal Table

The following is the final medal table standings from the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, which took place from March 18-20 in Serbia.

During the three days of entertainment in Belgrade, fans were able to watch athletes from 59 countries competing in event finals. The action-packed competition resulted in three world records, seven championship records, and 17 area records being set.

READ MORE: Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

ALSO READ: Day 2 results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22

As for the medal table, the United States won the most medals with an overall total of 19, but it was Ethiopia, which finished on top of the rankings with nine medals after winning four golds.

The United States was the only nation to win medals in double digits, while 20 countries won at least one gold medal.

Medal Table
rankCOUNTRYGoldSilverBronzetotal
1Ethiopia4329
2United States37919
3Belgium2002
4Switzerland1203
5Sweden1113
6Bahamas1102
6Brazil1102
6Spain1102
6France1102
6Portugal1102
6Ukraine1102
12Jamaica1023
13Italy1012
14Canada1001
14Cuba1001
14Greece1001
14Korea1001
14Serbia1001
14Trinidad And Tobago1001
14Venezuela1001
21Netherlands0224
22Australia0112
22Kenya0112
22Poland0112
25Nigeria0101
25Norway0101
27Great Britain & N.I.0022
27New Zealand0022
29Kazakhstan0011
29Slovenia0011
29Uganda0011

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022