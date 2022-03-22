Medal table standings: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

The following is the final medal table standings from the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, which took place from March 18-20 in Serbia.

During the three days of entertainment in Belgrade, fans were able to watch athletes from 59 countries competing in event finals. The action-packed competition resulted in three world records, seven championship records, and 17 area records being set.

As for the medal table, the United States won the most medals with an overall total of 19, but it was Ethiopia, which finished on top of the rankings with nine medals after winning four golds.

The United States was the only nation to win medals in double digits, while 20 countries won at least one gold medal.