Micah Williams at the double at SDSU Aztec Invitational, Shana Grebo sets 400m hurdles record

Oregon’s Shana Grebo set a school record in the 400m hurdles and star sprinter Micah Williams picked up three wins at the 43rd Annual SDSU Aztec Invitational.

Published

shana_grebo_Oregon_Ducks_track_and_field
Shana Grebo of the Oregon Ducks after her victory

Sprinter Micah Williams picked up three victories at the 43rd Annual SDSU Aztec Invitational 2022 this weekend, while freshman Shana Grebo set an Oregon school record in the 400-meter hurdles at the meeting in San Diego.

Williams ran the second leg on the winning men’s 4×100 meters relay team and also recorded individual victories in the 100 and 200 meters on the day. Read more: Day 4 Texas Relays 2022 complete final day results

The sophomore teamed with Ryan Mulholland, Rieker Daniel, and Xavier Nairne in the relay to clock a time of 39.29, good for the No. 8 spot on the Oregon top-10 list.

Williams also posted 10.26 seconds – running into a 1.5 m/s headwind – to secure the win in the 100m, and returned later to clock a wind-aided 20.45 (+2.5 m/s) to complete the double on Saturday.

Embed from Getty Images

Meanwhile, Grebo made a memorable appearance in her outdoor debut after she won the 400m hurdles on Saturday in 56.28 seconds to take down the 39-year-old school record of 57.08, set by Lexie Miller (Beck) in 1983.

Grebo, the 2021 French champion in the event, entered the meet with a previous personal best of 56.67 from last year’s European U23 Championships.

Another Oregon runner, Alexandra Webster finished runner-up in the race with a personal best time of 58.04, making her the third-fastest performer in program history. Read more: Matthew Boling runs 10.03 PB at FSU Relays 2022

In the meantime, on the heels of improving her South African U20 record in the discus earlier in the day, Mine De Klerk led a 1-2 finish for the Ducks with Jaida Ross in the women’s shot put.

The two Ducks, in the process, became the No. 2 and 3 performers in program history. De Klerk had a day’s best mark with 17.04m (55-11) in a sixth-round, while Ross surpassed her previous PB with a mark of 16.80m (55-1.5) in round five.

Elsewhere, Alessia Zarbo won the women’s 1,500m in 4:21.10, Ty Hampton captured the men’s javelin throw with a mark of 70.20m (230-3) to defeat teammate Asher Krauel who did 64.44m (211-5), while Jadyn Mays won the women’s 200m with a lifetime best of 22.80 seconds to finish ahead of Iman Brown (22.92, PB), and Ella Clayton (23.48) in an Oregon medal podium sweep.

The Oregon Ducks open their 2022 home schedule this coming weekend with the Hayward Premiere on April 1-2.

Full results from the meet are available here

