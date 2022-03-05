Midland and Concordia lead points standings at the 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships -Day 2

Midland (Neb.) and Concordia (Neb.) are the leaders at the end of the second day of competition at the 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (4) in Brookings, South Dakota. The three-day championships will conclude on Saturday with 15 more titles up for the taking. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships?

At the close of the competition on Friday, Midland (Neb.) leads in the points standings on the men’s side. The Warriors totaled 17 points after six scoring events, while Bethel (Ind.) and Doane each tallied 16 points to stay within touching distance of the early leaders as we enter the third and final day. Also staying close at bedtime was Eastern Oregon, which sits in fourth place with 14 points.

Meanwhile, Concordia (Neb.) will enter Day Three with a five-point lead over the defending champion Indiana Tech in the points standings for the women. The Bulldog women’s team totaled 29 points from six finals on Friday to lead the Warriors, who are second with 24pts.

Hastings (Neb.) was in third place at the end of the day with 16 points and is followed by Columbia (S.C.) in fourth with 15 points and Grand View (14pts) rounding out the top five teams in the women’s standings. Read more: Eastern Oregon’s TJ Davis wins 2022 NAIA indoor championships heptathlon title

The 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship will close out on Saturday with 15 different national titles on the line for both men and women. The live action is slated to begin at 10 a.m. CT with women’s triple jump, followed by the women’s shot put at 11 a.m. CT. The first track events are the women’s and men’s 1 Mile runs, followed by the 60m hurdles and 60m dashes.

The NAIA Indoor Championships Ceremonies are set to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, while the awards ceremony is slated for 5:30 p.m.