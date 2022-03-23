Connect with us

Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson signs with Georgia track

Leah Anderson a standout athlete at Midlothian Heritage is taking her talents to Georgia after signing with the Dawgs track and field team for the 2022-23 season.

Leah-Anderson-signs-for-Georgia-2022-23
Leah Anderson signs for Georgia Dawgs track and field

Midlothian Heritage standout senior Leah Anderson will join the Georgia women’s track and field team for the 2022-23 season. The program announced the signing of the jumper on its social media page this week, highlighting the excitement of the recruit.

Anderson, who specialized in the triple jump and long jump events and also competes in both the 100m and 300m hurdles, has been having a highlighting season thus far, which currently includes personal bests of 5.79m in the long jump and 12.41m in the triple jump during the indoor campaign.

Those respective marks came during the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals held in Staten Island, New York, 12 March. Read more: Georgia Bulldog track & field teams 2022 season schedule

The 17-year-old who also represents Jumpsmart and Major Impact Track Club in Texas, is delighted about taking the next step to represent Georgia.

Anderson wrote on her Twitter account: “Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at the University of Georgia!

“Thank you to all of the coaches who have recruited me throughout this process. And a big thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family. #GoDawgs.”

Georgia, which is currently reloading its program under the guidance of the new director of men’s and women’s track and field, Caryl Smith Gilbert, who joined the program after a successful term at the University of Southern California (USC), also added Zoe Pollock to the recruiting roster.

Let’s wish these young athletes the best of luck on their future journeys!

