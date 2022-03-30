Miller-Uibo, Camacho-Quinn, van Niekerk, Lyles all set for Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Tokyo champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, as well as Noah Lyles, and Wayde van Niekerk are among the leading elite athletes who are set to compete at the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022.

The three-day meeting, which will see high school, collegiate, and professional athletes sharing the same facilities, will be held from Thursday, 31 March through Saturday, 2 April at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

Pure Athletics Club’s long sprint specialists Miller-Uibo, Lyles, and Van Niekerk are all slated to make their outdoor season debut in relay races, while sprint hurdler Camacho-Quinn is scheduled to line up in her second 200 meters in the early outdoor term.

Bahamian Miller-Uibo, the Rio and Tokyo 2016 and 2021 Olympic 400m champion, will headline a very strong AdiPure quartet that is down to compete in the women’s 4x100m relay. American Lynna Irby, Jamaica’s Ashanti Moore, and the Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure are the other athletes on the team roster.

Among the teams set to challenge the Lance Brauman coached squad is fellow all-pro team Tumbleweed Track Club, as well as collegiate outfits Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, North Carolina A&T, and Ohio State.

Miller-Uibo, the World Athletics Indoor Championships 400m gold medalist in Serbia, earlier this month, is also listed among the athletes down to feature for AdiPure in the women’s 4x400m relays, with Florida, South Carolina, Ohio State, Howard, and North Carolina A&T also entering teams to take on the professionals.

Meanwhile, world 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk is also down to make his first appearance of the new season at the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022. Read more: Wayde Van Niekerk to open season in April – Agent

Like Miller-Uibo, the South African is slated to race in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events with the likes of Jereem Richards, the recently crowned World Indoor 400m champion, Noah Williams and Jelani Walker joining him on one of the two listed AdiPure teams.

The other AdiPure squad listed among the entries will be led by American world 200m champion Noah Lyles, who will link up with his brother Josephus Lyles, standout teenager Jaylen Slade and Kendal Williams.

Also set to compete in Gainesville this weekend isTokyo Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who will race in the women’s 200m Olympic Development section. Read more: Olympic champion Gardiner wins 200m in 20.28 at 16th Annual Spring Break Classic

The Puerto Rican who set a pair of national 200m records during the indoor campaign, opened her season outdoors with an impressive 22.27 seconds personal best performance at the 16th Annual Spring Break Classic on 18 March.