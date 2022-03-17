Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Miller-Uibo feeling good ahead of clash with Bol in Belgrade

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo says this could be final indoor 400m race and is targeting the title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 this week

Published

Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix
Bahmaian sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo Wins the 400 Meter at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix: Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo arrived in Belgrade, Serbia for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 this week and she is targeting the world title, despite not making a single appearance this winter. You can watch all the live streaming and television coverage of the three-day meeting.

The Bahamian hasn’t competed since retaining her Olympic 400m title at the Tokyo Games last August, but reports from her camp has suggested that she’s been looking good in training and is confident about challenging for the gold medal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Miller-Uibo, who owns a personal best indoor time of 50.21 seconds, which she set in her lone winter appearance over the event in Staten Island, New York, last February, says she feels good and is looking forward to testing her current training progress against some of the top athletes in the world so far this year.

“We just got in today [Wednesday], and so far, I feel pretty good,” she told reporters. “For me, this one is just a chance to see where we’re at with training.

“That said, it’s the first one of the year, and it’s a World Championships, so I definitely have to be ready. But it’s partly just to have a bit of fun.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Miller-Uibo to open 2022 season at World Indoor Championships

Miller-Uibo is set to face-off with Dutch European champion and world-leader Femke Bol in a two-lap event, but she remains focus on winning the world title at the outdoor championships in Eugene, Ore., later this summer.

“The main goal this season is to be ready to defend my title at the World [Outdoor] Championships in Oregon and this is about working towards that goal,” the Bahamian star added. “After that, cross fingers, I’ll do the Commonwealth Games as well.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Final indoor 400m race for Miller-Uibo?

Meanwhile, despite being in high spirit about racing this weekend, Miller-Uibo admits that running the sharp turns indoors isn’t her favorite thing to do, noting that this could very well be her last time competing over the 400m in this format.

She went on to explain the reason below.

“Indoors is not my favourite,” the 27-year-old admitted. “I actually went into retirement with the indoor 400m in 2014. I came back again last year to give it another go, but after this season I think I’ll put it back into retirement and concentrate on the outdoors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There are just too many turns for me and I never get a chance to really open out my legs. It is a lot of fun, though, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 will take place from 18-20 March in Belgrade, Serbia.

The heats of the women’s 400m will take place on Friday (18) with the final scheduled for Saturday (19).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement