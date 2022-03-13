Miller-Uibo to open 2022 season at World Indoor Championships

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo is set to make her 2022 season debut at a major championships after she was listed among the final entrants to compete in the women’s 400m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 to be held March 18-20 in Serbia.

Miller-Uibo, who won the Olympic title at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and then defended her title at the delayed Games in Tokyo last summer, will be targeting a second medal at the world indoor championships after claiming a bronze medal in Sopot, Poland, in 2014.

The confirmation of the Bahamian entry sets up what should be a very exciting clash with European champion Femke Bol, who leads the world with a PB and Dutch record of 50.30 seconds.

Bol is having another outstanding winter campaign, posting times of 50.72 secs and 50.64 secs, prior to setting her world-leading mark in Apeldoorn, last month and the 23-year-old will start as the favorite to win the gold medal in Belgrade.

Miller-Uibo owns an indoor PB of 50.21 secs, which she set in her lone indoor appearance in the event in 2021 on Staten Island, but the 27-year-old hasn’t raced at all this season.

It is understood, though, that the Bahamian has been looking great in her training sessions under the watchful guidance of renowned American sprint coach Lance Brauman, and she is heads to global event confident about competing with the best in Serbia this week.

In addition to Bol and Miller-Uibo, the women’s 400m will also includes Polish champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and her teammates Anna Kielbasinska and Natalia Kaczmarek, as well as Jamaica’s Olympic finalist Stephenie Ann McPherson and American champion Lynna Irby.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place in the Stark Arena in Serbia, from March 18-20, 2022 and you will be able to follow all the live results, live stream and updates from the three-day event.