Mujinga Kambundji tops Shericka Jackson to set meeting record in Paris

World indoor bronze medalist Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland beat Jamaica’s Olympic gold medalist Shericka Jackson on her way to winning the women’s 60m and setting a meeting record at the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022 at the AccorHotels Arena de Bercy on Sunday (6).

Kambundji, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, posted a time of 7.06 seconds to win in Paris on Sunday, improving the previous mark from 7.12. The time is the second-fastest in 2022 for Kambundji, who ran her season’s best of 7.05 to win at the Swiss Indoor Championships last month.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old Olympic 100m finalist clocked a comfortable 7.11 secs to first improve the old meeting record before lowering the mark again in the final. Read more: Ewa Swoboda flashes to 6.99 at 2022 Polish Indoor Championships

“I’m really happy to win here, it’s great,” Kambundji said during her post-race interview on Sunday. “I’m always happy to beat my opponents and set a meeting record.”

European Indoor Championships silver medalist Lotta Kemppinen of Finland clocked a season’s best of 7.17 seconds to take the runner-up spot behind Kambundji, with Tokyo Olympic 100m bronze medalist and 4x100m relay gold medalist Jackson finishing third in 7.18.

American 2010 World Indoor 60m silver medalist Michael Rodgers burst through the middle to win the men’s event with a time of 6.61 seconds to get the better of French 17-year-old sprinter Jeff Erius, who ran 6.72 and another home favorite Dylan Vermont (6.73).

“I’m happy to win in Paris, I love this meeting,” Rodgers told reporters after his win.

Meanwhile, European champion Wilhem Belocian of France got the better of his rivals in the men’s 60m hurdles field to win with a time of 7.53 seconds, after his countryman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde failed to report for the final.

Belocian was pleased with his performance on the day, stating, “Great time. The work has started to pay off. I enjoyed it.”

Two-time European indoor bronze medalist and Olympic 2021 finalist Aurel Manga made it a 1-2 finish for France after he grabbed the runner-up spot in a season’s best time of 7.57 seconds, while Jason Joseph of Switzerland was third in 7.64.

The women’s 60m hurdles time went to Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France in 7.92 seconds, just ahead of Finland’s Reetta Hurske (7.93 PB) and the younger sister of Mujinga, Ditaji Kambundji (7.94 PB) in second and third, respectively.

Elsewhere, American 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Chris Nilsen won the men’s pole vault event with a clearance of 5.88m to improve the meeting record, while Jean-Marc Pontvianne of France won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 17.08m and Olympic silver medalist Patrícia Mamona of Portugal took the women’s event with a mark of 14.15m, which she achieved in the final round of the competition to snatch the victory away from Dominica’s Thea Lafond (14.12m).