Multi-event preview and how to watch 2022 Texas Relays: Day 1

The schedule of events and how to watch live coverage on the first day of competition at the 2022 Texas Relays, which return to a four-day schedule at Mike A. Myers Stadium from Wednesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 26.

Wednesday’s opening day of competition will focus on the multi-events, with the first action of the morning going off at 10:00 am CT with the University/Collegiate women’s heptathlon 100 meters hurdles. The University/Collegiate men’s Decathlon contest will follow at 10:30 am CT with the 100-meter dash.

How to watch 2022 Texas Relays – Day 1

WATCH | SCHEDULE (PDF) | The Longhorns Network will stream (Taped on Day 1) | LIVE RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

10:00 a.m. – Heptathlon – University/College Women

● 100 Meter Hurdles ● High Jump ● Shot Put ● 200 Meter Dash

10:30 a.m. Decathlon – University/College Men

● 100 Meters ● Long Jump ● Shot Put ● High Jump ● 400 Meters

Four of the seven assigned events in the women’s heptathlon will take place on Wednesday, while five of the 10 decathlon disciplines are scheduled for the same day.

Along with the 100m hurdles, the heptathlon high jump and shot put will also take place during the day before the first evening is closed out with the 200 meters dash.

For the men’s decathlon, the long jump, shot put and 400m events will follow the 100m dash in that order. Read more here: Olympians Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker set for 2022 Texas Relays

Anna Hall Ready To Start Outdoors With A Bang

The heptathlon field will include several of the top-10 NCAA indoor pentathlon athletes, including the NCAA Indoor Championships champion Anna Hall of Florida.

Hall closed out the indoor campaign as the top pentathlete earlier this month when she tallied 4,586 points to win the national title in Birmingham, Alabama.

Erin Marsh of Duke, the runner-up to Hall at the indoor championships, will also feature in the heptathlon at the 2022 Texas Relays, as well as BYU’s Halley Folsom, who was the fifth-place finisher at the NCAA indoors.

Home favorite Kristine Blazevica of Texas, the 2022 Big 12 pentathlon champion, as well as former Longhorns standout, Ashtin (Zamzow) Mahler, the 2019 NCAA outdoor heptathlon champion who now trains at the Tracksmith club, are also down to compete in the event.

Other notable entrants set for this year’s competition are Avery McMullen of Colorado, Isabel Wakefield of Duke, Sterling Lester of Florida, Harvard’s Izzy Goudros, Kaitlin Smith of Houston Baptist, UT-Arlington’s Jade Bontke, and Beatrice Juskeviciute of Cornell.

Last year, former Arkansas star Taliyah Brooks set a Texas Relays heptathlon record by scoring 6,252 points. This year, however, Brooks has decided to only focus on the 100m hurdles and long jump.

Asani Hylton Back To Defend Decathlon Title vs. Leo Neugebauer

Meanwhile, the men’s decathlon is expected to be a closely contested event, as several of the athletes aim to transfer their respective indoor forms into the new outdoor season.

Texas’ Leo Neugebauer will be seeking to complete this year’s competition after failing to do so last term. The Longhorns junior comes in full of confidence after placing third in the heptathlon with 6148 personal best points.

Auburn’s Alex Spyridonidis who finished sixth at the NCAA indoors and tallied a PB for points as well, travels to Austin, hoping to build on that promising performance, while Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin is back this year to defend the title he won last season after totaling 7536 points.

Hylton, a senior from Westmoreland, Jamaica placed eighth in the NCAA indoor championships heptathlon competition and scored a lifetime best points of 5851.