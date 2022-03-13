NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 final team scores

The final team points standings at the NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 as Loras College won the women’s title and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the Washington University in St. Louis finished as co-champions on the men’s side on the final day of competition on Saturday (12).

Loras entered the second day of action in second place, but held things together on the day to overtake bedtime leader Ithaca College on its way to totaling 59 points to take the women’s NCAA D3 Indoor title at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. Read more: NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 team points standings: Florida women, Texas men triumph

The Duhawks, who finished fourth at the last championships in 2019, returned this past week to create a program history by winning the NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 team trophy on the back of national champion performances by Kassie Parker, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, and the 4×400-meter relay team. Click here to read the winning school’s full recap.

Following Loras in the standings was Wisconsin-La Crosse, which scored 44 points over the two days to secure a sixth runner-up finish at the D3 Indoor Championships and the first since 2014.

Ithaca College (N.Y.), which led overnight on Friday added 16 more points to its day one tally to finish third with 40 points overall, while Johns Hopkins University (Md.) collected fourth with 33 points and the Washington University in St. Louis rounded out the top five teams in fifth with 23 points.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Washington University in St. Louis bags its first-ever NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships trophy after tallying 35 points to share the team crown with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (35pts), which was claiming its third indoor national title in school history. Click here to read the Bluegolds’ recap.

Williams College finished strongly to take third place with 32 points, followed in fourth place by Loras, which tallied 30 points, while SUNY Geneseo rounded out the top five teams on the men’s side with 27 points.

NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 Team Points Standings

Men’s Team Score

1 Wis.-Eau Claire 35 and Washington U. 35; 3 Williams 32; 4 Loras 30; 5 SUNY Geneseo 27; 6 John Carroll 26; 6 Carnegie Mellon 26; 6 MIT 26; 6 Ithaca College 26; 10 Wis.-Whitewater 25; 10 Wis.-Oshkosh 25; 12 Rowan 24; 13 Mount Union 16; 13 Adrian 16; 15 Wis.-Stout 15; 16 Wartburg 13; 17 Benedictine (Ill.) 12; 17 Wis.-La Crosse 12; 17 St. John Fisher 12; 20 Virginia Wesleyan 11

Women’s Team Score

17 scored event(s)

1; Loras 59; 2 Wis.-La Crosse 44; 3 Ithaca 40; 4 Johns Hopkins 33; 5 Washington U. 25; 6; Wartburg 23; 7 SUNY Geneseo 22; 8 Tufts 20; 9 Nebraska Wesleyan 18; 9 Wis.-Stout 18; 11; Mount Union 17; 11; Concordia Univ. Chicago 17; 13 Wellesley 16; 14 University of Chicago 15; 15 Oberlin 13; 15 Trine 13; 15 Dubuque 13; 18 Messiah 12; 19 North Central (Ill.) 11; 19 Bowdoin 11; 19 St. Benedict 11; 22 Bridgewater (Va.) 10; 22 Williams 10; 22 Wis.-Eau Claire 10