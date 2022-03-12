Connect with us

NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 standings after day 1

Team points standings after day 1 at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11) with Florida and Princeton leading the way. Day 2 gets underway on Saturday with a jammed-pack finals only schedule.

Watch the 2022 Bob Pollock Invitational live

Princeton men and Florida women lead the team points standings after Day 1 at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday night (11). The battle for both the team championships on Saturday is expected to be very close and could come down to the last event at the meeting.

On the men’s side, Princeton, led by the historic national title in the pole vault from Sondre Guttormsen, leads the standing overnight with 20 points after five of the 17 finals were competed. Simen Guttormsen, also scored big points for the Tigers after finishing in fourth place in the event. Read more: How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Tennessee is second with 18 points, followed by Northern Arizona (17), Alabama (14), and Stanford (12) to round out the top five teams.

Meanwhile, after six scored events, No. 1 Florida holds a slim one-point advantage in the women’s team points standings – ending the first day with 22 points to lead Ole Miss which went to bed second with 21 points. Virginia Tech is third with 18, the same amount as the defending champion Arkansas (18), while BYU sits in fourth place with 14 pts.

The NCAA DI Indoor Championships continue on Saturday (12) with another full schedule, which will be dominated by finals. The second and final day will start at 10:30 a.m. CT and live streaming coverage will be on ESPN3.

NCAA DI Indoor Championships 2022 Team Points Standings – DAY 1

Men’s standings

  1. Princeton (20)
  2. Tennessee (18)
  3. Northern Arizona (17)
  4. Alabama (14)
  5. Stanford (12)
  6. Texas (10)
  7. Washington (10)
  8. BYU (8)
  9. Kent State (8)
  10. Notre Dame (8)
  11. Texas Tech (6)
  12. Wisconsin (6)
  13. Georgia (6)
  14. Sam Houston (6)
  15. Florida State (5)
  16. Rutgers (5)
  17. Stephen F. Austin 4
  18. North Dakota State 4
  19. Oklahoma State 4
  20. Arkansas 3
  21. Eastern Michigan 3
  22. Iowa State 3
  23. Kansas 3
  24. Miss State 3
  25. South Alabama 3
  26. Baylor 2
  27. Nebraska 2
  28. Iowa 1
  29. Michigan 1

Women’s standings

  1. Florida (22)
  2. Ole Miss (21)
  3. Virginia Tech (18)
  4. Arkansas (18)
  5. BYU (14)
  6. Texas Tech (12)
  7. NC State (12)
  8. Notre Dame (11)
  9. Oregon (11)
  10. Duke (10)
  11. Stanford (8)
  12. High Point (8)
  13. Texas A&M (6)
  14. Alabama (6)
  15. California (6)
  16. Colorado State (6)
  17. Oklahoma 5
  18. Oregon State 5
  19. Kentucky 4
  20. LSU 4
  21. Memphis 4
  22. Texas 3
  23. Texas State 3
  24. Kansas State 3
  25. Louisville 3
  26. Michigan State 3
  27. New Mexico 3
  28. Virginia 2
  29. Auburn 1
  30. Colorado 1

