NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 champions

The following is the list of individual and relay team champions at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022. The meeting was hosted by Pittsburg State and took place at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Friday (11) and Saturday (12). Read more: NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 final team scores

Grand Valley State and Minnesota State were crowned national champions at the end of the two-day championships. For the first time in program history, the Grand Valley State men won the NCAA DII indoor track and field championships after totaling 66 points to secure the title. Ashland with 49 points followed home second and host Pittsburg State took third with 47. West Texas A&M scored 40 points and Central Missouri ended with 29 points to complete the top five.

On the women’s side, Minnesota State captured its first NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships women’s team title with 58 points. It was a close race, though, with Grand Valley State finishing second with 51 points, while Azusa Pacific and West Texas A&M were tied at third with 40 points. Adams State and Pittsburg State were tied for fifth with 31 points.

NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 Individual and team champions