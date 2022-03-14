NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 champions

The following is the list of individual and relay team champions at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022. The meeting was hosted by Pittsburg State and took place at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas, on Friday (11) and Saturday (12). Read more: NCAA D3 Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 final team scores
Grand Valley State and Minnesota State were crowned national champions at the end of the two-day championships. For the first time in program history, the Grand Valley State men won the NCAA DII indoor track and field championships after totaling 66 points to secure the title. Ashland with 49 points followed home second and host Pittsburg State took third with 47. West Texas A&M scored 40 points and Central Missouri ended with 29 points to complete the top five.
On the women’s side, Minnesota State captured its first NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships women’s team title with 58 points. It was a close race, though, with Grand Valley State finishing second with 51 points, while Azusa Pacific and West Texas A&M were tied at third with 40 points. Adams State and Pittsburg State were tied for fifth with 31 points.
NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 Individual and team champions
- Women’s pentathlon overall champion: Cheyenne Williamson, Saginaw Valley State
- Men’s heptathlon overall champion: Johnathan Harper, Texas A&M-Kingsville
- Men’s shot put champion: Isaiah Schafer, Davenport
- Women’s triple jump champion: D’Andra Morris, UMary
- Men’s high jump champion: Ushan Perera, Texas A&M-Commerce
- Men’s pole vault champion: Ryan Stanley, Fort Hays State
- Women’s shot put champion: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M
- Men’s triple jump champion: Henry Kiner, Pittsburg State
- Men’s 60m hurdles champion: Trevor Bassitt, Ashland
- Women’s 60m hurdles champion: Denisha Cartwright, Minnesota State
- Men’s 60m champion: Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M
- Women’s 60m champion: Makayla Jackson, Minnesota State
- Men’s mile champion: Callum Elson, American International
- Women’s mile champion: Berenice Cleyet-Merle, UIndy
- Men’s 400m champion: Trevor Bassitt, Ashland
- Women’s 400m champion: Shereen Vallabouy, Winona State
- Men’s 800m champion: Wes Ferguson, Nebraska-Kearney
- Women’s 800m champion: Alison Andrews-Paul, Simon Fraser
- Men’s 200m champion: Brandon Miller, Grand Valley State
- Women’s 200m champion: Leah Belfield, West Texas A&M
- Men’s 3000m champion: Titus Winders, Southern Indiana
- Women’s 3000m champion: Celine Ritter, Lee
- Men’s 4×400 champion: Ashland
- Women’s 4×400 champion: Lincoln (MO)