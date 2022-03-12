NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 2022 Day 2 Order of Events

Below you will find the order of events and time schedule for the second and final day at the NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday (12). Live streaming is also free and it is available to everyone! Please visit the NCAA official website for live stream video coverage. Read more: How to watch the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship 2022?

The men’s and women’s championships will be held March 11-12 at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, NC, and live results and other updates are also available on Saturday. John Carroll leads the team points standings on the men’s side, while Ithaca College leads on the women’s side after the first day of action on Friday night. Read more: Day 1: NCAA DIII Indoor Championships points standings

The action continues on Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. The complete schedule for running events and field events can be found below.

NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 202 Day 2 Order of Events

Saturday Field Events

Women Triple Jump 11:00 AM

Women Shot Put 11:00 AM

Men High Jump 11:00 AM

Men Heptathlon Pole Vault 11:45 AM

Men Triple Jump 2:00 PM

Men Shot Put 2:00 PM

Women High Jump 2:00 PM

Saturday Running Events

Men Heptathlon 60 Hurdles 11:00 AM

Men Heptathlon 1000 2:15 PM

Women 1 Mile Run – Finals 2:30 PM

Men 1 Mile Run – Finals 2:40 PM

Women 60 Hurdles – Finals 2:50 PM

Men 60 Hurdles – Finals 3:00 PM

Women 400 Dash – Finals 3:10 PM

Men 400 Dash – Finals 3:20 PM

Women 60 Dash – Finals 3:30 PM

Men 60 Dash – Finals 3:40 PM

Women 800 – Finals 3:50 PM

Men 800 – Finals 4:00 PM

Women 200 Dash – Finals 4:10 PM

Men 200 Dash – Finals 4:20 PM

Women 3000 4:30 PM

Men 3000 4:45 PM

Women 4×400 – Finals 5:00 PM

Men 4×400 – Finals 5:15 PM