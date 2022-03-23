Neugebauer leads decathlon at the 2022 Texas Relays: Day 1

Leo Neugebauer of Texas leads in the decathlon after the first day of the multi-events competition at the 2022 Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday (23). Read more: 2022 Texas Relays Women’s Heptathlon Standings – Day 1

Neugebauer, who is coming off a very fruit indoor season, ended the day with 4284 points after five completed events in the ten-discipline competition. Trpimir Siroki of Texas A&M-CC sits second with 4169 points, while Alex Spyridonidis of Auburn closed out the day in third place with 4074.

Defending champion Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin recovered from a slow start to finish the first day resting in fourth place with 4046pts.

After floating around in the top four during the early stages of the competition, Neugebauer took over the lead after heaving a personal-best mark of 15.96m to win the shot put event and collected 849 points.

The three-time All-American, however, was pushed back into second after the high jump, following his 2.02m clearance, which was fourth overall. Siroki cleared 2.11m to win the event and entered the 400m with a slight lead.

But Neugebauer finished the day with another PB and event-winning performance of 48.21 seconds in the 400m to score 899 points.

Neugebauer didn’t finish last year’s event after fouling three times in the discus throw on the second day. He finished today with a first-day personal best and says he’s looking to have fun as he carries over the momentum from the indoor championships.

The top 10 athletes in the decathlon after day one is completed by Kristo Simulask of Oklahoma in fifth with 3938pts, followed by John Murray of Auburn (3871), Phillip Frank Texas (3849), Grant Levesque of Rice (3781), Benjamin Grosse of Connecticut (3766) and Johnathon Harper of TAMU-Kingsville (3760).

The athletes will return to action at the 2022 Texas Relays on Thursday at 10 am CT when they compete in 100m hurdles for the decathlon. The women’s heptathlon long jump will go off at 10:30.

Florida’s Anna Hall leads the heptathlon after day one, tallying 3,760 points after four events. Read more here on the women’s heptathlon day one report.

Decathlon 2022 Texas Relays Day 1 points standings

1; Leo Neugebauer; Texas [SO]; 4284; 2; Trpimir Siroki; Texas A&M-CC [JR]; 4169; 3; Alex Spyridonidis; Auburn [SR]; 4074; 4; Asani Hylton; Stephen F. Austin [SR]; 4046; 5; Kristo Simulask; Oklahoma [JR]; 3938; 6; John Murray; Auburn [SO]; 3871; 7; Phillip Frank; Texas [SO]; 3849; 8; Grant Levesque; Rice [FR]; 3781; 9; Benjamin Grosse; Connecticut [SR]; 3766; 10; Johnathon Harper; TAMU-Kingsville [SR]; 3760; 11; Jordan Torney; Connecticut [SR]; 3701; 12; Chandler Mixon; UL-Lafayette [SR]; 3699; 13; Dallin Vorkink; BYU [JR]; 3634; 14; Cobe Wiggins; Pittsburgh [SR]; 3510; 15; David Edmondson; Auburn [SO]; 3492; 16; Sebastian Reyneke; South Alabama [FR]; 3442; 17; Brett Lombardi; Fresno Pacific [SR]; 3315; 18; Joel McFarlane; UTSA [JR]; 3094; 19; Scott Boon; Houston Baptist [SR]; 2873; 20; Sam Hurley; Texas [FR]; 2747; 21; Jack Turner; UTSA [JR]; 2212