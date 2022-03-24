Connect with us

Neugebauer wins it! Texas Relays 2022 Men’s Decathlon Final Standings

Leo Neugebauer led a flood of PBs in the men’s Decathlon, leading the way with a world leading 8131 points at Texas Relays 2022 on Thursday (24) at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Published

AUSTIN, Texas — Leo Neugebauer of Texas tallied a world-leading score of 8131 points to smash his previous personal best en route to winning the Decathlon in his outdoor season opener at Texas Relays 2022 on Thursday (24) at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Big second day from Neugebauer

Neugebauer’s efforts over the last two days in the 10 event competition bettered his previous lifetime best of 7793 points, set in Manhattan, Kansas, on 15 May 2021. Read more: Anna Hall sets PB to win Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon title

It was the perfect start for the German student-athlete who failed to complete the competition at the Texas Relays 2021 after scratching his three attempts in the discus throw.

Decathlon Final Standings
1 Leo Neugebauer Texas – 8131 points PB
2 Alex Spyridonidis Auburn – 7917 PB
3 Trpimir Siroki Texas A&M-CC – 7838 PB

Neugebauer, who entered the second day with an overnight score of 4284 points, never surrendered the lead on Thursday’s day two.

Alex Spyridonidis of Auburn, who closed out the first day in third place, stayed in that position until the final event when he finished ahead of Trpimir Siroki of Texas A&M-CC by more than 17 seconds in the 1500m to bump the latter down in the standings.

Spyridonidis managed to record a career-best with 7917 points to take second place, while Siroki tallied a personal best of 7838 points for third place, improving on his previous best from 7515, achieved last April.

The top five finishers saw defending champion Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin pushed back to fourth place this year, but the Jamaican ended with a PB after scoring 7671 points, while BYU’s Dallin Vorkink grabbed fifth with 7544pts, which was also a PB for him.

Texas Relays 2022 Men’s Decathlon Final Standings

1 Leo Neugebauer Texas [SO] 8131 points
2 Alex Spyridonidis Auburn [SR] 7917
3 Trpimir Siroki Texas A&M-CC [JR] 7838
4 Asani Hylton Stephen F. Austin [SR] 7671
5 Dallin Vorkink BYU [JR] 7544
6 Kristo Simulask Oklahoma [JR] 7433
7 Grant Levesque Rice [FR] 7219
8 Johnathon Harper TAMU-Kingsville [SR] 7207
9 Benjamin Grosse Connecticut [SR] 7158
10 Phillip Frank Texas [SO] 7070
11 Brett Lombardi Fresno Pacific [SR] 6892
12 Cobe Wiggins Pittsburgh [SR] 6829
13 John Murray Auburn [SO] 6632
14 Sebastian Reyneke South Alabama [FR] 5829
15 Scott Boon Houston Baptist [SR] 5637
16 Jordan Torney Connecticut [SR] 5603
17 Sam Hurley Texas [FR] 4501

