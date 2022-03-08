No. 1 Florida confident heading into NCAA Indoor Championships

The top-ranked Florida women’s team heads to Birmingham, Alabama, this week for the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships full of confidence in search of its first title in 30 years. The Gators have been in good form over the last three months of competition and the Mike Holloway-coached squad will look to travel back to the Sunshine State with the national crown to close out the indoor campaign.

Despite finishing second at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships last month, Florida women's team will enter the NCAA national championships as the No. 1 team in the nation and the front runner for the team title. The women's team is seeking its first NCAA title since 1992.

The Gators have traveled with 12 national qualifiers that sit among the season’s top-10, while seven of those entries are ranked among the top-5. Leading the way are Jasmine Moore, who has a pair of national leads in both the long jump and triple jump, while fellow Georgia summer transfer, Anna Hall leads the rankings in the pentathlon.

Florida is expected to score big in the field events and multi-competition, with the six entrants combined between the long jump, triple jump, and pentathlon all sitting inside the top 10 in the NCAA list this season.

Claire Bryant ready to do her part at the championships

Sophomore Claire Bryant, who finished second in the women's long jump at last year's indoor championships, is delighted to be back at nationals and she is looking forward to showcasing her talent this weekend.

“Getting to compete at nationals is the highest achievement in collegiate athletics,” Bryant said on www.floridagators.com. “I can’t wait to showcase my god-given abilities alongside my talented teammates.”

Meanwhile, Grace Stark is also expected to score big and important points for the Gators, having entered the national championships ranked third in the 60m with 7.12 seconds and third in the 60 hurdles at 7.86. Natricia Hooper (2nd triple jump) and Talitha Diggs (3rd 400m) are also ranked among the top-5 in their respective events.

“I’m very excited to go to Birmingham this week and be able to compete for a national title, not only individually but as a team as well,” Stark said on the school’s official website.

Diggs added: “I’m excited to continue the momentum and great efforts that I have had up to nationals. I’m looking forward to being with the team and setting the tone of the meet each day.”