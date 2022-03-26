Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K results; Scott holds off Morgan

ATLANTA – Dominique Scott of South Africa won the all-women elite race at the inaugural Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K on Saturday morning (26). The race took place on the streets of downtown Atlanta and Summerhill.

Scott, who competed at both the Rio 2016 Olympics (10,000m) and the Tokyo Games, and race in both the 5,000m and 10,000m in Japan last summer, recorded a time of 15:43 to top a strong field this weekend featuring Olympians and NCAA Champions “on a winding and hilly course,” covering the 3.1-mile event at a steady 5:04 pace.

Scott, who earned $3500 in prize money for the victory, held strong in the end to finish ahead of the 2021 NCAA Cross Country champion Whittni Orton Morgan, who clocked 15:49 on her professional debut in road racing.

“I guess I was running scared a little bit,” Scott said of her final mile where the former BYU star was chasing her closely. The 29-year-old South African is a two-time NCAA Champion in 2016 over 5000m and 10000m at the University of Arkansas.

Emily Lipari, the NCAA Indoor mile run champion in 2014, finished third with a time of 15:55, while pre-event joint favorite Abbey Cooper, the 2016 Rio Olympian, had to settle for fifth place in 16:02.

Cooper, who has a 5000m track personal best of 14:52.37, just missed her 5k road PB of 16:00.

Rounding out the top 10 finishers on Saturday was Allie Buchalski in fourth-place with 15:59, which is faster than her previous 5k on the road at 16:09.

Maddie Alm (16:10) in sixth, was followed by Sammy George (16:12), Emma Hurey (16:29), Aoibhe Richardson (16:33), and Bridget Belyeu (16:38) in the top 10 runners across the line.

Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K – ELITE FIELD

Dominique S Scott 15:43

Whittni Orton Morgan 15:49

Emily Lipari 15:55

Allie Buchalski 15:59

Abbey Cooper 16:02

Maddie Alm 16:10

Sammy George 16:12

Emma G Hurey 16:29

Aoibhe Richardson 16:33

Bridget Belyeu 16:38

Susan L Ejore 6:41

Emily Kearney 16:44

Maddy Berkson 16:45

Joanna Stephens 17:08

