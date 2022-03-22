Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Olympians Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker set for 2022 Texas Relays

Olympians Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker are both down to race at the 2022 Texas Relays this weekend in both the 4x100m and 4x200m relay races.

Published

2022-Texas-Relays-Fred-Kerley-and-Ronnie-Baker
2022 Texas Relays - Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker

Top American sprinters, Fred Kerley, the Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist, and Ronnie Baker, a finalist at the Japan Games, last summer, are set to feature at the 2022 Texas Relays to be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium from March 23 to 26. Click here for live results.

READ MORE: Gabby Thomas to double up at Texas Relays 2022

The Olympians are scheduled to team up with a few other American teammates in a pool of athletes down to represent Star Athletic this weekend. Also included on that roster are veteran sprinters Mike Rodgers and Isaiah Young, as well as Kyree King.

Kerley and Baker are both expected to feature in the men’s invitational 4x100m relay race, along with Mike Rodgers, while Isaiah Young and Kyree King are both anticipated to run in the invitational 4x200m relay event.

Read More About Relay Meets | Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

A pair of USA teams – Blue and Red – additionally are slated to lineup in the 4x100m, with Texas, Northwestern, and another Star Athletic team that includes Canadian Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, as well as Liberian Emmanuel Matadi and Frenchman Mouhamadou Fall, are also down to compete in this event.

Things are expected to be more interesting, and indeed, very exciting in the 4x200m relay. Read more: Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022

Both Star Athletic teams will clash again in this event, but they are expected to be seriously challenged by a host of leading collegiate squads, with the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, LSU, Houston, Texas, Baylor, and TCU all down to take part.

Another club squad, Hurdle Mechanic, which will feature 400m runners Will London and Bryce Deadmon, will also lively up the contest this weekend.

The 2022 Texas Relays returns to its full four-day schedule this year after the 2021 edition was scaled down by a day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Relays are set to begin Wednesday, March 23.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
How-to-watch-the-ACC-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships How-to-watch-the-ACC-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Watch the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships on ACC Network Extra from Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). Virginia Tech and Florida State...

February 21, 2022