Olympians Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker set for 2022 Texas Relays

Top American sprinters, Fred Kerley, the Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist, and Ronnie Baker, a finalist at the Japan Games, last summer, are set to feature at the 2022 Texas Relays to be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium from March 23 to 26. Click here for live results.

The Olympians are scheduled to team up with a few other American teammates in a pool of athletes down to represent Star Athletic this weekend. Also included on that roster are veteran sprinters Mike Rodgers and Isaiah Young, as well as Kyree King.

Kerley and Baker are both expected to feature in the men’s invitational 4x100m relay race, along with Mike Rodgers, while Isaiah Young and Kyree King are both anticipated to run in the invitational 4x200m relay event.

A pair of USA teams – Blue and Red – additionally are slated to lineup in the 4x100m, with Texas, Northwestern, and another Star Athletic team that includes Canadian Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, as well as Liberian Emmanuel Matadi and Frenchman Mouhamadou Fall, are also down to compete in this event.

Things are expected to be more interesting, and indeed, very exciting in the 4x200m relay.

Both Star Athletic teams will clash again in this event, but they are expected to be seriously challenged by a host of leading collegiate squads, with the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, LSU, Houston, Texas, Baylor, and TCU all down to take part.

Another club squad, Hurdle Mechanic, which will feature 400m runners Will London and Bryce Deadmon, will also lively up the contest this weekend.

The 2022 Texas Relays returns to its full four-day schedule this year after the 2021 edition was scaled down by a day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Relays are set to begin Wednesday, March 23.